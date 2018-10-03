Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Growth in Nigeria, South Africa and Angola remain sluggish


Finance World Bank says economic growth remains sluggish in Nigeria, South Africa and Angola

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The World Bank has cut its economic growth forecast for sub-Saharan Africa in 2018 to 2.7% from 3.1%.

World Bank says economic growth remains sluggish in Nigeria, South Africa and Angola play Albert Zuefack, the World Bank’s chief economist for Africa speaking on the Africa Pulse report for 2018 (Twitter/World Bank Africa)

Growth in Sub-Saharan Africa for 2018 has been cut to 2.7% from a forecast of 3.1% by the World Bank, mainly due to sluggish expansion Nigeria, Angola, and South Africa.

The bank stated in its 18th edition of Africa’s Pulse report released on Wednesday, October 3, 2018.

The report stated that “economic recovery in the region is set to continue but at a more gradual pace. Growth in the region is projected to increase from 2.7% in 2018 to 3.3% in 2019, rising to an average of 3.6% in 2020–21.”

It attributed the cut to the sluggish expansion in the region’s three largest economies, Nigeria, Angola, and South Africa.

World Bank says economic growth remains sluggish in Nigeria, South Africa and Angola play

GDP growth in Sub Saharan Africa

(World Bank)

 

The World Bank said Nigeria and Angola are currently experiencing lower oil production while weak household consumption growth compounded by a contraction in agriculture negate South African economy.

ALSO READ: Like South Africa, Nigeria may slip back into economic recession

The rest of the countries in the region have been growing steadily this year including those that don’t depend on commodities, such as Ivory Coast, Kenya and Rwanda, the bank said.

Albert Zuefack, the World Bank’s chief economist for Africa, said public debt continues to rise in a number of countries in Africa exposing the countries to new risks.

He urged policy makers in the region must equip themselves to manage new risks arising from changes in the composition of capital flows and debt.

In June 218, the World Bank projected growth in Sub-Saharan Africa to rise to 3.1% in 2018 and to 3.5% in 2019, from 2.6% in 2017.

The bank had based its report on the pickup in manufacturing activity with renewed government commitments to macroeconomic and governance reforms Angola, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

It, however, said risks remain tilted to the downside, faster-than-expected tightening of monetary policy in advanced economies could dampen investor appetite for higher-risk assets in frontier markets.

Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa:

Top Articles

1 Finance Rwanda is about to lose one of her multimillion-dollar signature...bullet
2 Nana Kwame Bediako Ghana's richest under 40 real estate mogul isn't...bullet
3 Finance Tesla delivered 52,239 Model 3s in the 3rd quarter — missing...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Finance Africa's informal sector contribute as much as formal sector to GDP despite governments treating small traders and vendors like scum
Upwork office employees
Finance Upwork — the largest freelancers' network — soars 50% in trading debut
An Amazon worker stacks packages.
Finance JEFFERIES: Amazon just raised its minimum wage to $15 — here are the costs and benefits (AMZN)
null
Finance Morgan Stanley is fighting to stop a race-discrimination suit from going to trial by using a controversial tactic that keeps employee complaints secret (MS)
X
Advertisement