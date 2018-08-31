Hedge funds were loving these 25 stocks in the 2nd quarter

news

WalletHub analyzes financial disclosures for 400 of the largest hedge funds every quarter to help other investors replicate their success.

The firm put together a list of the funds' favorite stocks, including which moved up or down from previous quarters.

Each quarter, hedge funds must disclose their holdings of publicly traded companies.

WalletHub, a personal finance site, analyzes the filings of top 400 hedge funds each quarter to see what stocks they were buying up and which they were selling.

Their monitoring includes famous investors and funds like Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway; Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund; David Tepper's Appaloosa Management; and Daniel Loeb's Third Point Capital.

"It makes sense that people pay attention to what hedge fund managers are buying, selling and holding," the firm said. "We want to replicate their success. Hedge funds’ quarterly public disclosures, mandated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, give us a window into their recent activity."

Scroll through to see the he 400 largest hedge funds' favorite stocks in the second quarter of 2018:

25. Boeing

Ticker: BA

Change in ranking from last quarter: Down

Year-to-date performance: +17%

24. Booking Holdings

Ticker: BKNG

Change in ranking from last quarter: Down

Year-to-date performance: +9%

Merck & Co

Ticker: MRK

Change in ranking from last quarter: Unchanged

Year-to-date performance: +21.7%

22. Salesforce

Ticker: CRM

Change in ranking from last quarter: Unchanged

Year-to-date performance: +45.7%

21. Intel

Ticker: INTC

Change in ranking from last quarter: Down

Year-to-date performance: +0.6%

20. Verizon

Ticker: VZ

Change in ranking from last quarter: Unchanged

Year-to-date performance: +2.2%

19. Berkshire Hathaway

Ticker: BRKB

Change in ranking from last quarter: Up

Year-to-date performance: +6.41%

18. Adobe

Ticker: ADBE

Change in ranking from last quarter: Up

Year-to-date performance: +50.0%

17. Home Depot

Ticker: HD

Change in ranking from last quarter: Up

Year-to-date performance: +6.1%

16. Coca-Cola

Ticker: KO

Change in ranking from last quarter: Up

Year-to-date performance: -1.3%

15. Citigroup

Ticker: C

Change in ranking from last quarter: Down

Year-to-date performance: -3.9%

14. Johnson & Johnson

Ticker: JNJ

Change in ranking from last quarter: Up

Year-to-date performance: -3.3%

13. Comcast

Ticker: CMCSA

Change in ranking from last quarter: Up

Year-to-date performance: -10.5%

12. Netflix

Ticker: NFLX

Change in ranking from last quarter: Down

Year-to-date performance: +86.5%

11. Mastercard

Ticker: MA

Change in ranking from last quarter: Up

Year-to-date performance: +41.0%

10. Bank of America

Ticker: BAC

Change in ranking from last quarter: Down

Year-to-date performance: +2.7%

9. Visa

Ticker: V

Change in ranking from last quarter: Up

Year-to-date performance: +28.4%

8. UnitedHealth

Ticker: UNH

Change in ranking from last quarter: Unchanged

Year-to-date performance: +21.1%

7. JPMorgan Chase

Ticker: JPM

Change in ranking from last quarter: Down

Year-to-date performance: +5.8%

6. Wells Fargo

Ticker: WFC

Change in ranking from last quarter: Up

Year-to-date performance: -4.4%

5. Alphabet

Ticker: GOOGL

Change in ranking from last quarter: Unchanged

Year-to-date performance: +16.4%

4. Facebook

Ticker: FB

Change in ranking from last quarter: Unchanged

Year-to-date performance: -3.1%

3. Apple

Ticker: AAPL

Change in ranking from last quarter: Unchanged

Year-to-date performance: +32.7%

2. Amazon

Ticker: AMZN

Change in ranking from last quarter: Unchanged

Year-to-date performance: +70.7%

1. Microsoft

Ticker: MSFT

Change in ranking from last quarter: Unchanged

Year-to-date performance: +31.1%