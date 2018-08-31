Hedge funds were loving these 25 stocks in the 2nd quarter

WalletHub analyzes what hedge funds are buying and selling in order to help other investors replicate their success.
Each quarter, hedge funds must disclose their holdings of publicly traded companies.
WalletHub, a personal finance site, analyzes the filings of top 400 hedge funds each quarter to see what stocks they were buying up and which they were selling.
Their monitoring includes famous investors and funds like Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway; Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund; David Tepper's Appaloosa Management; and Daniel Loeb's Third Point Capital.
"It makes sense that people pay attention to what hedge fund managers are buying, selling and holding," the firm said. "We want to replicate their success. Hedge funds’ quarterly public disclosures, mandated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, give us a window into their recent activity."
Scroll through to see the he 400 largest hedge funds' favorite stocks in the second quarter of 2018:
Ticker: BA
Change in ranking from last quarter: Down
Year-to-date performance: +17%
Ticker: BKNG
Change in ranking from last quarter: Down
Year-to-date performance: +9%
Ticker: MRK
Change in ranking from last quarter: Unchanged
Year-to-date performance: +21.7%
Ticker: CRM
Change in ranking from last quarter: Unchanged
Year-to-date performance: +45.7%
Ticker: INTC
Change in ranking from last quarter: Down
Year-to-date performance: +0.6%
Ticker: VZ
Change in ranking from last quarter: Unchanged
Year-to-date performance: +2.2%
Ticker: BRKB
Change in ranking from last quarter: Up
Year-to-date performance: +6.41%
Ticker: ADBE
Change in ranking from last quarter: Up
Year-to-date performance: +50.0%
Ticker: HD
Change in ranking from last quarter: Up
Year-to-date performance: +6.1%
Ticker: KO
Change in ranking from last quarter: Up
Year-to-date performance: -1.3%
Ticker: C
Change in ranking from last quarter: Down
Year-to-date performance: -3.9%
Ticker: JNJ
Change in ranking from last quarter: Up
Year-to-date performance: -3.3%
Ticker: CMCSA
Change in ranking from last quarter: Up
Year-to-date performance: -10.5%
Ticker: NFLX
Change in ranking from last quarter: Down
Year-to-date performance: +86.5%
Ticker: MA
Change in ranking from last quarter: Up
Year-to-date performance: +41.0%
Ticker: BAC
Change in ranking from last quarter: Down
Year-to-date performance: +2.7%
Ticker: V
Change in ranking from last quarter: Up
Year-to-date performance: +28.4%
Ticker: UNH
Change in ranking from last quarter: Unchanged
Year-to-date performance: +21.1%
Ticker: JPM
Change in ranking from last quarter: Down
Year-to-date performance: +5.8%
Ticker: WFC
Change in ranking from last quarter: Up
Year-to-date performance: -4.4%
Ticker: GOOGL
Change in ranking from last quarter: Unchanged
Year-to-date performance: +16.4%
Ticker: FB
Change in ranking from last quarter: Unchanged
Year-to-date performance: -3.1%
Ticker: AAPL
Change in ranking from last quarter: Unchanged
Year-to-date performance: +32.7%
Ticker: AMZN
Change in ranking from last quarter: Unchanged
Year-to-date performance: +70.7%
Ticker: MSFT
Change in ranking from last quarter: Unchanged
Year-to-date performance: +31.1%