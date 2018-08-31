Pulse.com.gh logo
Hedge funds were loving these 25 stocks in the 2nd quarter


Hedge funds were loving these 25 stocks in the 2nd quarter

WalletHub analyzes what hedge funds are buying and selling in order to help other investors replicate their success.

Ray Dalio talks at the Alpha Exchange panel at the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha conference September 13th in NYC play

Ray Dalio talks at the Alpha Exchange panel at the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha conference September 13th in NYC

(Heidi Gutman / CNBC)

  • WalletHub analyzes financial disclosures for 400 of the largest hedge funds every quarter to help other investors replicate their success.
  • The firm put together a list of the funds' favorite stocks, including which moved up or down from previous quarters.

Each quarter, hedge funds must disclose their holdings of publicly traded companies.

WalletHub, a personal finance site, analyzes the filings of top 400 hedge funds each quarter to see what stocks they were buying up and which they were selling.

Their monitoring includes famous investors and funds like Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway; Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund; David Tepper's Appaloosa Management; and Daniel Loeb's Third Point Capital.

"It makes sense that people pay attention to what hedge fund managers are buying, selling and holding," the firm said. "We want to replicate their success. Hedge funds’ quarterly public disclosures, mandated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, give us a window into their recent activity."

Scroll through to see the he 400 largest hedge funds' favorite stocks in the second quarter of 2018:

25. Boeing

25. Boeing

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: BA

Change in ranking from last quarter: Down

Year-to-date performance: +17%



24. Booking Holdings

24. Booking Holdings

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: BKNG

Change in ranking from last quarter: Down

Year-to-date performance: +9%



Merck & Co

Merck & Co

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: MRK

Change in ranking from last quarter: Unchanged

Year-to-date performance: +21.7%



22. Salesforce

22. Salesforce

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: CRM

Change in ranking from last quarter: Unchanged

Year-to-date performance: +45.7%



21. Intel

21. Intel

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: INTC

Change in ranking from last quarter: Down

Year-to-date performance: +0.6%



20. Verizon

20. Verizon

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: VZ

Change in ranking from last quarter: Unchanged

Year-to-date performance: +2.2%



19. Berkshire Hathaway

19. Berkshire Hathaway

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: BRKB

Change in ranking from last quarter: Up

Year-to-date performance: +6.41%



18. Adobe

18. Adobe

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: ADBE

Change in ranking from last quarter: Up

Year-to-date performance: +50.0%



17. Home Depot

17. Home Depot

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: HD

Change in ranking from last quarter: Up

Year-to-date performance: +6.1%



16. Coca-Cola

16. Coca-Cola

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: KO

Change in ranking from last quarter: Up

Year-to-date performance: -1.3%



15. Citigroup

15. Citigroup

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: C

Change in ranking from last quarter: Down

Year-to-date performance: -3.9%



14. Johnson & Johnson

14. Johnson & Johnson

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: JNJ

Change in ranking from last quarter: Up

Year-to-date performance: -3.3%



13. Comcast

13. Comcast

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: CMCSA

Change in ranking from last quarter: Up

Year-to-date performance: -10.5%



12. Netflix

12. Netflix

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: NFLX

Change in ranking from last quarter: Down

Year-to-date performance: +86.5%



11. Mastercard

11. Mastercard

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: MA

Change in ranking from last quarter: Up

Year-to-date performance: +41.0%



10. Bank of America

10. Bank of America

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: BAC

Change in ranking from last quarter: Down

Year-to-date performance: +2.7%



9. Visa

9. Visa

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: V

Change in ranking from last quarter: Up

Year-to-date performance: +28.4%



8. UnitedHealth

8. UnitedHealth

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: UNH

Change in ranking from last quarter: Unchanged

Year-to-date performance: +21.1%



7. JPMorgan Chase

7. JPMorgan Chase

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: JPM

Change in ranking from last quarter: Down

Year-to-date performance: +5.8%



6. Wells Fargo

6. Wells Fargo

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: WFC

Change in ranking from last quarter: Up

Year-to-date performance: -4.4%



5. Alphabet

5. Alphabet

(markets Insider)

Ticker: GOOGL

Change in ranking from last quarter: Unchanged

Year-to-date performance: +16.4%



4. Facebook

4. Facebook

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: FB

Change in ranking from last quarter: Unchanged

Year-to-date performance: -3.1%



3. Apple

3. Apple

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: AAPL

Change in ranking from last quarter: Unchanged

Year-to-date performance: +32.7%



2. Amazon

2. Amazon

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: AMZN

Change in ranking from last quarter: Unchanged

Year-to-date performance: +70.7%



1. Microsoft

1. Microsoft

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: MSFT

Change in ranking from last quarter: Unchanged

Year-to-date performance: +31.1%



