The National Treasury is one of the most powerful and lucrative ministries in the Kenyan government. The ministry is responsible for managing Kenya's National and County Levels of Government Finances.

It derives its mandate from the Kenyan Constitution 2010, the Public Management Act 2012 and the Executive order No. 2/2013.

In order for one to occupy this senior government docket they not only need to have experience in government but also command the respect of multilateral partners, especially the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, and have the expertise and connections to restructure the national debt, which is a major source of worry for the public and government alike.

Considering that, here are all the men who have served as Kenya's finance ministers at different times of the country's history.

1. James Gichuru - 1963 - 1969

2. Mwai Kibaki - 1969 - 1981

3. Arthur Magugu - 1981 - 1988

4. George Saitoti - 1988-1992

5. Musalia Mudavadi - 1993 - 1997

6. Simeon Nyachae - 1998-1999

7. Chris Okemo -1999-2001

8. Chris Obure -2001-2002

9. David Mwiraria -2003-2006

10. Francis Masakhalia - 2006-2006

11. Amos Kimunya - 2006-2008

12. John Michuki - 2008-2009

13. Uhuru Kenyatta - 2009 - 2012

13. Robinson Githae - 2012 - 2013

14. Henry Rotich - 2013 -2019

15. Ukur Yatani - 2019