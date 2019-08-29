This was revealed when the president and Chairman of Groupe Nduom (GN), Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, released a list of companies and individuals indebted to his investment firm, Gold Coast Fund Management (GCFM).

This is his latest move as part of a court process to secure investment funds and pay aggrieved customers their locked-up investments

The list includes construction companies and top firms in different sectors of the economy.

Senior High Schools such as O’Reilly have been also captured in the list with a debt of over GHc3.5 million.

The list shows over 4200 companies, secondary schools, individuals, pastors, and other professionals who are indebted to Goldcoast Fund Management (GCFM) to the tune of over GH₵423 million.

Click here to see the full list