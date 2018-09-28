Here comes Canada's GDP...

news

Canada reports July gross domestic product on Friday. Economists are expecting an increase of 0.1% month-over-month and 2.2% year-over-year.

Economic growth accelerated in the second quarter at the fastest pace in a year, driven by sharp increases in exports and consumer spending. But June saw a flat reading as a major outage at a Canadian energy facility weighed on oil and gas output.

The data will come the same day the US is expected to publish text of a bilateral trade agreement with Mexico. President Donald Trump has threatened to exclude Canada from a final NAFTA agreement and to impose tariffs on its car imports to the US.

Canada could presumably join the deal later — if it makes concessions on key sticking points including access to its protected dairy market and rules on resolving trade disputes.