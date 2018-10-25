Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Finance Here comes Chipotle... (CMG)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Chipotle is set to report third-quarter earnings after Thursday's closing bell. Shares jumped 3% ahead of results.

null play

null

(chipotle/Instagram)

Chipotle is set to report third-quarter earnings after Thursday's closing bell. Shares jumped 3% ahead of results.

Here's what Wall Street is looking for, according to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg:

  • Earnings: $2.01 per share.
  • Revenue: $1.24 billion.

Ahead of the results, RBC analyst David Palmer was bullish on the burrito chain.

"We believe 2019 will be characterized by menu innovation, digital initiatives, and a focus on improving restaurant margins," said Palmer.

"Our survey work demonstrates significant upside from menu and digital/delivery opportunities—and we believe this management team will increasingly execute against these in 2019. We believe the recent pullback has created an acceptable entry point (at 28x 2020e EPS)."

He recently upgraded Chipotle to "outperform" and lifted his price target to $510 from $450.

Shares were up 44% this year through Thursday.

null play

null

(Markets Insider)

Top Articles

1 Finance The 34 best CEOs in the world, according to the Harvard Business...bullet
2 Finance Airtel Africa raises $1.25 billion to reduce its debt and...bullet
3 Finance Tesla slides after Elon Musk announced lower-cost Model 3 (TSLA)bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Finance Here comes Chipotle... (CMG)
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos
Finance Amazon is spiking ahead of earnings (AMZN)
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos
Finance Amazon is spiking ahead of earnings (AMZN)
Orville Rogers has $5 million in his retirement fund because he started saving early.
Finance A 100-year-old retired airline pilot with $5 million in the bank used a timeless tip to build his fortune
X
Advertisement