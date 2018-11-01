Pulse.com.gh logo
Finance Here comes Shake Shack... (SHAK)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Shake Shack is set to report third-quarter earnings of $0.13 a share on revenue of $116.8 million, according to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Shake Shack is set to report its third-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here are the key numbers that Wall Street analysts surveyed by Bloomberg are expecting:

  • Earnings per share: $0.13
  • Revenue: $116.8 million

Last quarter, Shake Shack said delays in new store openings would slow its revenue growth. The burger chain reaffirmed its full-year revenue guidance of between $446 million and $450 million, disappointing the Street. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the company to raise its 2018 revenue forecast to $452.3 million.

Ahead of the results, Wall Street had an average price target of $54.63 a share — little changed from where shares were trading on Thursday.

Shake Shack was up 27% this year.

