Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Here comes the Bank of Canada...


Finance Here comes the Bank of Canada...

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The Bank of Canada is expected to hold rates steady at a policy announcement Wednesday as the future of NAFTA remains uncertain.

Bank of Canada Poloz play

Bank of Canada Poloz

(REUTERS/Chris Wattie)

  • The Bank of Canada is expected to hold its key rate steady at 1.5% on Wednesday.
  • The central bank has emphasized taking a gradual approach to raising rates.
  • The decision comes just as the trade officials restart talks on NAFTA, which President Donald Trump has threatened to exclude Canada from.
  • Watch the Canadian dollar trade in real time here.

The Bank of Canada is expected to hold rates steady at a policy meeting Wednesday as trade uncertainty threatens to dampen growth.

All but one of 31 economists polled by Reuters expect the central bank, which has emphasized a gradual approach to monetary policy, to leave its target for the overnight rate unchanged at 1.5%. It last raised its benchmark interest rate in July by a quarter percentage point, marking the fourth hike since last summer.

Stephen Brown, a senior economist at Capital Economics, noted a humming economy could embolden policymakers. Canada's economic growth accelerated in the second quarter at the fastest pace in a year, the national statistics agency said last week, driven by a sharp increase in exports and consumer spending.

"With the data surprising to the upside in recent months, Governor Stephen Poloz seems ready to act soon," Brown said.

But at its last policy meeting, the BOC expressed concern about ongoing trade tensions between Canada and the US. President Donald Trump recently threatened to exclude Canada from a final NAFTA agreement and to impose tariffs on Canadian car imports to the US.

Negotiations are expected to restart in Washington on Wednesday, just after a US Commerce Department report showed the trade deficit with Canada jumped in July by about 58% to $3.1 billion. The trade deficit, which measures the difference between what the US buys and sells abroad, has been a source of frustration for Trump.

The Canadian dollar edged higher against the US dollar ahead of the rate decision.

Top Articles

1 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become millionaires...bullet
2 Finance 5 Secrets to becoming wealthy in your 20s and 30sbullet
3 Finance Ghana government considering floating rare $50bn Century Bondbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Elizabeth Holmes, CEO of Theranos, attends a panel discussion during the Clinton Global Initiative's annual meeting in New York, September 29, 2015.
Finance The rise and fall of Theranos, the blood-testing startup that went from a rising star in Silicon Valley to facing fraud charges
Tesla stock price
Finance Tesla set to open at its lowest price since June (TSLA)
Tesla stock price
Finance Tesla set to open at its lowest price since June (TSLA)
San Jose, California, is the most expensive US metro area, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Finance The most and least expensive places to live in America