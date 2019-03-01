The report indicated that a global cocoa production was seen hitting a record high of 4.85 million tonnes, leading to a surplus of 71,000 tonnes for the October/September season, it said in a report.

Agribusiness intelligence analyst Sergey Chetvertakov said, “Massive cocoa production is almost certain this year and as a result, we may expect a very volatile market in 2019 as higher-than-expected production pressures cocoa prices.”

This will mean that the ICCO’s most recent estimate for the 2017/2018 season was a small surplus of 22,000 tonnes.

The leading cocoa producer Ivory Coast was projected to have a crop of 2.12 million tonnes, up from the prior season’s 1.96 million with second top producer Ghana predicted to produce 950,000 tonnes, up by 47,000 tonnes.

The report also added that Europe and North America face saturated local markets and the growth rate of grinding was slowing down compared to the two previous seasons.