Finance Here’s what Aliko Dangote plans to accomplish in the next 2 years

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Aliko Dangote says he is in talks about a potential acquisition of a company with operations in Kenya and Tanzania.

Here’s what Aliko Dangote plans to accomplish in the next 2 years play Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote (Justin Chin/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

African richest man, Aliko Dangote, has listed some of his to-do activities for the next 2 years.

Dangote, in an interview with Bloomberg TV at the New Economy Forum in Singapore, disclosed that he will have to buy another football team if Stan Kroenke refuses to sell.

The 61-year-old Nigerian billionaire is worth more than $11 billion and has stakes in rice, sugar and dairy products across Africa.

Here are some of the things on the Billionaire's table:

1. Dangote, plans to sell shares of his Nigeria-based cement company in London after the 2019 elections.

Here are the top 50 most valuable brands in Nigeria right now play

Aliko Dangote, Chairman, Dangote Group

(financialwatchngr)

 

2. He is working hard to make sure his Lagos oil refinery, designed to process 650,000 barrels a day of crude, starts producing fuel in the first quarter of 2020 and be at full capacity within six months.

3. He said he will eye another football club if Arsenal’s controlling shareholder Stan Kroenke refuses to sell.

4. Dangote Cement is in talks about a potential acquisition of a company with operations in Kenya and Tanzania without further details.

In the end, Dangote said he will take a back seat from the majority of his conglomerate, take a wife and becomes Africa's biggest philantropist.

