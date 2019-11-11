The move, according to her, will be effective on Thursday, October 14, 2019.

She noted that only customers who have completed and submitted their Proof of Debt ("PoD") statements to her will receive the interim dividend.

The dividend, she added will be paid out at Consolidated Bank Ghana Ltd (CBG) branches in the country.

Mrs Oware, however, noted that customers will have to follow some procedures before they can receive their payment.

Below is the full list of microcredit institutions affected:

Microcredit companies – Insolvent

Allied Wealth Money Lending Limited Bennet Money Lending Limited Bremco Money Lending Company Limited Calmad Money Lending Company Limited Catamount Finance Money Lending Limited Citizens Money Lending Limited Divine Announcement Money Lending Fountain Money Lending Services Limited GDFS Money Lending Limited GFI Capital Management Money Lending Limited Great Africa Money Lending Limited Hatmag Money Lending Limited Haubins Money Lending Limited Index Money Lending Limited KAF Investment Money Lending Limited KBN Money Lending Limited KYC Money Lending Limited McOttley Money Lending Limited N & J Money Lending Limited Obrapa Money Lending Limited One2One Money Lending Services Limited Orbit Money Lending Co. Limited Pitsea Ways Money Lenders Limited P-Mag Investment Money Lending Services Limited Sat Finance Money Lending Limited Shammah Capital Money Lending Limited SNJ Money Lending Limited Uni-focus Money Lending Limited Zeta Money Lending Limited

Microcredit companies – Insolvent and ceased operations