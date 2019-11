The SEC cited several regulatory breaches as reason for this action.

In a statement, SEC said the companies did not pay clients’ redemption requests, placed funds in unregulated investments, and many more.

After the revocation, the SEC has published a list of the outstanding fund management companies on its website.

In the publication SEC stated that although 83 fund managers remain after the clean-up, there are 11 companies that have unresolved issues with the regulator.

Below is the list of Fund Managers remaining after the license revocation exercise.

10th Capital Investments Limited

Afina Asset Management

Africa Trust Capital Limited

Algebra Capital Management Limited

Avant Capital Limited*

Black Star Advisors Limited

Bora Capital Advisors Ltd.

Boulders Advisors Limited

CAL Asset Management Limited

Capstone Capital Limited

CBL Investment Services Ltd.

Chapel Hill Denham Management Ltd.

Cidan Investments Limited

Continental Capital limited*

Cornerstone Captial Advisors Limited

Crystal Capital & Investment Ltd.

Dalex Capital Ltd.

Databank Asset Management Services Limited

Delta Capital Limited*

Dusk Capital Limited*

E.D & Co Capital Partners Limited

Ecobank Capital Advisors Limited

EcoCapital Investment Management Limited

EDC Investments Limited

EGAS Capital Ltd

Everbond Financial Services Limited

Fairnet Capital Limited

Family Fountain Assets and Securities Limited

Fidelity Securities Limited

First Atlantic Asset Management Co. Limited

First Finance Company Ltd

Gateway Wealth Management Limited

GLICO Capital Limited

Glorygate Capital Ltd.

Halifax Asset Management

HMI Management Services Limited

IC Asset Managers (Ghana) Limited

IFS Capital Management Limited

IGS Financial Services Limited

Intrepid Investment Advisory and Asset Management Limited

Investa Capital Fund Management Ltd*

Investcorp Asset Management Ltd

InvestEye Capital Partners Ltd*

Investiture Fund Managers Ltd

Investrust Capital Ltd.

Linx Capital Limited*

NA Jones Capital Limited*

National Trust Holding Company Limited (NTHC)*

NDK Capital Limited

New Generation Investment Services Limited

NewCase Capital Limited

Nimed Capital Limited

Octane Sd Limited

Orialles Capital Ltd

Oya Capital Ltd

Parkstone Capital Ltd

Pent Asset & Wealth Management Ltd.

PhoenixAfrica Securities Limited

Premium Place Investments Ltd.

Prestige Capital Limited*

Prudential Securities Limited

RAD Business Advisory Network Centre Ltd

Regal Alliance Investment Ltd.

Reliance Capital & Asset Finance Limited

Renaissance Africa Group Limited

Republic Investments (Ghana) Limited

Salem Financial Services Limited

SAS Investment Management Limited

SDC Capital Limited

SEM Capital Advisors Limited

Serengeti Asset Management Limited

SIC Financial Services Limited

Solange Capital Partners Limited

Stanlib Ghana Limited

Star Asset Fund Management Ltd

Steward Capital Partners Limited

Temple Investments Ltd.

TTL Capital Limited

UMB Investment Holdings Limited*

Union Capital Limited

WAICA RE Capital Limited

Wealth Management Limited

Worldwide Investments Co. Limited

*The highlighted companies, according to SEC, are Fund Managers with major regulatory issues: pending complaints, suspension etc.