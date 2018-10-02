Here's how much the typical worker makes at 15 retail companies, from Amazon to Walmart

news

Amazon recently announced it's raising its minimum wage to $15.

The news comes the same year that America's biggest public companies are now required to disclose their workers' median annual pay.

The median worker pay for a job at a public retail company varies across the board.

Based on 2018 proxy statements, we ranked the median retail worker's pay at different companies from lowest to highest.

Amazon recently announced it's raising its minimum wage to $15 — twice the national minimum wage of $7.25.

The move comes the same year that America's biggest public companies are required to disclose their workers' median annual salary — and how it compares to the pay of their CEO — for the first time. The result is the company's pay ratio, which is the division of a CEO's annual compensation by the median employee's annual pay, in an aim to highlight the pay gap between executives and the typical worker.

While not all companies have yet to release this data, some have gotten the ball rolling — and the median worker pay is quite enlightening, especially for those in retail jobs.

We took a look at the 2018 proxy statements released this year by Forbes 500 public retail companies to see how the median retail worker's pay compares across the board.

Scroll through below to see where companies rank from lowest pay to highest pay. Note that some companies define their median worker differently than others by including part-time and seasonal employees.

15. Gap Inc.

Median annual worker pay: $5,375

GAP Inc. determined the median employee to be a part-time sales associate located in Alabama. The employee did not work the full year, but the company did not annualize employee compensation.

14. McDonald's

Median annual worker pay: $7,017

McDonald's identified its median employee by annualizing one month's base compensation for both full-time and part-time employees working for the company across the globe. It's median employee is a part-time restaurant worker in Poland.

13. Foot Locker

Median annual worker pay: $8,554

The median employee at Foot Locker is defined as a part-time sales associate who worked an average of 18 hours per week.

12. TJX Companies

Median annual worker pay: $11,243

TJX Companies — which include TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and others — counted all full-time, part-time, seasonal, and temporary employees in its global operations and found the median employee to be a part-time hourly retail store associate.

11. Macy's

Median annual worker pay: $13,810

Macy's identified the median employee using 2017 Form W-2 compensation for all employees working in the US, whether employed on a full-time, part-time, seasonal, or temporary basis. More than half of their workforce is comprised of part-time or seasonal employees.

10. Advance Auto Parts

Median annual worker pay: $18,460

Advance Auto Parts included all team members in their analysis of the median employee, including part-time, full-time, and seasonal team members.

9. Walmart

Median annual worker pay: $19,177

To determine the median associate, Walmart used calendar year 2017 gross earnings for wages, overtime, bonuses, and value of any equity awards. They then used statistical sampling to identify a group of associates paid within a range of .5% above or below what was estimated to be the median gross earnings amount. The median compensated associate was chosen from this group.

8. Home Depot

Median annual worker pay: $21,095

Home Depot based the median-paid associate upon its total workforce without regard to their location, compensation arrangements, or full-time, part-time, or seasonal status. The median-paid associate was an hourly employee.

7. Lowe's

Median annual worker pay: $23,905

Lowe's included full-time and part-time employees to determine the median employee and collected actual base salary, bonus or commission paid, and any overtime.

6. Ulta

Median annual worker pay: $27,235

Ulta identified the median employee by taking a look at all employees, calculating their individual cash compensation, and ranking the employees from high to low by compensation and selecting the median cash compensation. The company then added in the value of employer paid health care benefits.

5. Amazon

Median annual worker pay: $28,466

To identify the median compensated employee, Amazon took into account salary, bonus, and grant date fair value of RSUs. They then annualized this compensation for employees who did not work the entire year, except for seasonal or temporary employees.

4. Nordstrom

Median annual worker pay: $30,105

Nordstrom included full-time, part-time seasonal, and temporary employees to identify the median employee. The company used the total compensation as reported on the 2017 W-2 for all US employees, but did not annualize compensation for permanent full-time and part-time employees who weren't employed for the entire fiscal year. Roughly 56% of its workforce is part-time or seasonal.

3. Office Depot

Median annual worker pay: $30,977

To identify the median employee, Office Depot compared the salary and wages paid to all employees as reflected in payroll records for the 2017 calendar year. Compensation was annualized for employees hired in 2017, excluding seasonal and temporary employees.

2. Tiffany & Co.

Median annual worker pay: $32,055

Tiffany & Co. identified a median employee from its population of all employees, including seasonal, part-time, and full-time employees, using annual cash compensation.

1. CVS

Median annual worker pay: $38,372

CVS identified the median employee by ranking total compensation based on W-2 information for all employees, including part-time, temporary, and seasonal workers. The median employee was determined to be a full-time, hourly employee.