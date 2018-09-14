Here's the math to figure out how much the Tesla of China may be worth in the future (NIO)

Nio, known as the Tesla of China, could be worth double its current valuation in five years, according to analysts from Evercore ISI.

The stock had a disappointing debut on Wednesday. Nio priced shares at $6.26 apiece, the low end of its range, raising $1 billion. The electric-car maker had hoped to raise $1.8 billion.

And while shares fell 10% in their first day of trading, they soared 75% on Thursday — despite Bernstein analyst Robin Zhu assigning an "underperform" rating and saying he thanks a capital raise is coming in the next 12 to 18 months.