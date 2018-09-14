Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Here's the math to figure out how much the Tesla of China may be worth in the future (NIO)


Finance Here's the math to figure out how much the Tesla of China may be worth in the future (NIO)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Nio's current $12 billion market capital could double in five years, according to Evercore ISI. Shares surged 75% Thursday, despite Bernstein analyst Robin Zhu reportedly gave shares an "underperform" rating.

null play

null

(NextEV)

  • Nio, known as the Tesla of China, debuted for trading in the US on Wednesday.
  • Shares surged 75% Thursday, despite Bernstein analyst Robin Zhu giving shares an "underperform" rating.
  • Nio's current $12 billion market cap could double in five years, according to Evercore ISI.
  • Watch Nio trade in real time here.

Nio, known as the Tesla of China, could be worth double its current valuation in five years, according to analysts from Evercore ISI.

The stock had a disappointing debut on Wednesday. Nio priced shares at $6.26 apiece, the low end of its range, raising $1 billion. The electric-car maker had hoped to raise $1.8 billion.

And while shares fell 10% in their first day of trading, they soared 75% on Thursday — despite Bernstein analyst Robin Zhu assigning an "underperform" rating and saying he thanks a capital raise is coming in the next 12 to 18 months.

Those gains propelled Nio's valuation to $12 billion. Wth investors looking further into Nio's future and expecting the company to run Tesla's playbook in China, Evercore ISI analysts did the math to see just how much room there is for the car maker to grow.

The research team says China could have 4 million electric vehicles in 2023 with Nio will likely grabbing around 13% of total market share and 42% of mid- and premium- electric vehicles. And the Tesla of China's current $12 billion valuation could double by that time.

"Enterprise-Value/Revenue multiples for tech companies are 1-3x EV/Rev (TSLA traded 1.4-3.7xEV/fwd 3yr Rev between 2012 and 2015)," the team of Evercore ISI analysts led by Arndt Ellinghorst wrote in a note sent out to clients on Friday.

"The current $12 Billion valuation is likely discounting 250k cars sold in 2021, at~$50k/car, at 1.5x EV/Rev," they added.

null play

null

(Evercore Isi)

Top Articles

1 Finance After few years of operations in Ghana, Menzgold has been...bullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 Finance Ghana has hired McKinsey to boost its revenuebullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Finance Here's the math to figure out how much the Tesla of China may be worth in the future (NIO)
A worker with a marijuana cart.
Finance Canadian cannabis companies are getting creamed after report says workers may face lifetime travel ban to US (TLRY, CGC, CRON)
null
Finance Banks are keeping a closer tab on your reputation than ever before — and it may explain why one Sapphire Reserve cardholder mysteriously had his account shut down by Chase (JPM)
Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, left, stands with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as he pays for cookies during a visit to Eat'n Park restaurant, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, in Moon Township, Pa.
Finance Dozens of retailers testified about how Trump's trade war with China could impact them - here's what they said