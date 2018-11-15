news
If you're working toward earning a salary that will deem you "rich" in your city, it may take some time.
One benchmark you can use on your way to wealth: Making it into the top 50% of earners.
If you're earning at least $75,368 in New York City, you make more money than half the population there. You're also technically middle class. To make it into the top 50% of earners in Los Angeles, you need to bring in $69,992 annually.
Here, we've highlighted the annual household income required to be in the top 50% in 50 major US metro areas, ranked from lowest to highest.
All data comes from the US Census Bureau's 2017 American Community Survey 1-year estimates.
50. New Orleans, Louisiana: at least $50,528
50. New Orleans, Louisiana: at least $50,528 (Shutterstock/f11photo)
49. Memphis, Tennessee: at least $50,984
49. Memphis, Tennessee: at least $50,984 (f11photo/Shutterstock)
48. Tampa, Florida: at least $52,212
48. Tampa, Florida: at least $52,212 (Shutterstock / Bonnie Fink)
47. Cleveland, Ohio: at least $52,489
47. Cleveland, Ohio: at least $52,489 (f11photo/Shutterstock)
46. Birmingham, Alabama: at least $53,107
46. Birmingham, Alabama: at least $53,107 (Shutterstock/Sean Pavone)
45. Miami, Florida: at least $54,284
45. Miami, Florida: at least $54,284 (travelview/Shutterstock)
44. Orlando, Florida: at least $55,089
44. Orlando, Florida: at least $55,089 (Shutterstock)
43. Buffalo, New York: at least $55,448
43. Buffalo, New York: at least $55,448 (iStock / Jacek_Sopotnicki)
42. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: at least $56,260
42. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: at least $56,260 (iStock)
41. San Antonio, Texas: at least $56,774
41. San Antonio, Texas: at least $56,774 (Shutterstock)
40. Las Vegas, Nevada: at least $57,189
40. Las Vegas, Nevada: at least $57,189 (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
39. Louisville, Kentucky: at least $57,279
39. Louisville, Kentucky: at least $57,279 (silicon640c/Flickr)
38. Detroit, Michigan: at least $58,411
38. Detroit, Michigan: at least $58,411 (f11photo/Shutterstock)
37. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: at least $58,521
37. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: at least $58,521 (Tupungato/Shutterstock)
36. Jacksonville, Florida: at least $58,709
36. Jacksonville, Florida: at least $58,709 (Shutterstock / Sean Pavone)
35. Milwaukee, Wisconsin: at least $59,448
35. Milwaukee, Wisconsin: at least $59,448 (Rudy Balasko/Shutterstock)
34. Indianapolis, Indiana: at least $59,566
34. Indianapolis, Indiana: at least $59,566 (Shutterstock)
33. Charlotte, North Carolina: at least $61,156
33. Charlotte, North Carolina: at least $61,156 (digidreamgrafix/Shutterstock)
32. Phoenix, Arizona: at least $61,506
32. Phoenix, Arizona: at least $61,506 (Dreamframer/Shutterstock)
31. St. Louis, Missouri: at least $61,571
31. St. Louis, Missouri: at least $61,571 (Shutterstock)
30. Riverside, California: at least $61,994
30. Riverside, California: at least $61,994 (Shutterstock/Jon Bilous)
29. Cincinnati, Ohio: at least $61,653
29. Cincinnati, Ohio: at least $61,653 (Flickr / Over-the-Rhine)
28. Kansas City, Missouri: at least $63,404
28. Kansas City, Missouri: at least $63,404 (Wikimedia Commons)
27. Columbus, Ohio: at least $63,764
Columbus, Ohio in 2017. (f11photo/Shutterstock)
26. Nashville, Tennessee: at least $63,939
26. Nashville, Tennessee: at least $63,939 (f11photo/Shutterstock)
25. Houston, Texas: at least $63,802
25. Houston, Texas: at least $63,802 (Shutterstock)
24. Virginia Beach, Virginia: at least $64,255
24. Virginia Beach, Virginia: at least $64,255 (Sherry V Smith/Shutterstock)
23. Providence, Rhode Island: at least $65,226
23. Providence, Rhode Island: at least $65,226 (Richard Cavalleri/Shutterstock)
22. Atlanta, Georgia: at least $65,381
22. Atlanta, Georgia: at least $65,381 (Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)
21. Dallas, Texas: at least $67,382
21. Dallas, Texas: at least $67,382 (Shutterstock)
20. Richmond, Virginia: at least $67,633
20. Richmond, Virginia: at least $67,633 (f11photo/Shutterstock)
19. Sacramento, California: at least $67,902
19. Sacramento, California: at least $67,902 (Shutterstock/milosk50)
18. Chicago, Illinois: at least $68,403
18. Chicago, Illinois: at least $68,403 (Lucky-photographer/Shutterstock)
17. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: at least $68,572
17. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: at least $68,572 (Flickr/redclayproject)
16. Salt Lake City, Utah: at least $71,510
16. Salt Lake City, Utah: at least $71,510 (f11photo/Shutterstock)
15. Los Angeles, California: at least $69,992
15. Los Angeles, California: at least $69,992 (David Livingston/Getty Images)
14. Portland, Oregon: at least $71,931
14. Portland, Oregon: at least $71,931 (Shutterstock)
13. Hartford, Connecticut: at least $71,414
13. Hartford, Connecticut: at least $71,414 (Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)
12. Raleigh, North Carolina: at least $72,576
12. Raleigh, North Carolina: at least $72,576 (Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)
11. Austin, Texas: at least $73,800
11. Austin, Texas: at least $73,800 (RoschetzkyProductions/Shutterstock)
10. New York City, New York: at least $75,368
10. New York City, New York: at least $75,368 (dibrova/Shutterstock)
9. San Diego, California: at least $76,207
9. San Diego, California: at least $76,207 (Flickr/nathaninsandiego)
8. Denver, Colorado: at least $76,643
8. Denver, Colorado: at least $76,643 (Shutterstock)
7. Minneapolis, Minnesota: $76,856
7. Minneapolis, Minnesota: $76,856 (Scruggelgreen/Shutterstock)
6. Baltimore, Maryland: at least $77,394
6. Baltimore, Maryland: at least $77,394 (Tony Brooks/flickr)
5. Seattle, Washington: at least $82,133
5. Seattle, Washington: at least $82,133 (Shutterstock)
4. Boston, Massachusetts: at least $85,691
4. Boston, Massachusetts: at least $85,691 (REUTERS)
3. Washington, DC: at least $99,669
3. Washington, DC: at least $99,669 (Francisco Diaz, Wikimedia Commons)
2. San Francisco, California: at least $101,714
2. San Francisco, California: at least $101,714 (Flickr / David McSpadden)
1. San Jose, California: at least $117,474
1. San Jose, California: at least $117,474 (Facebook/VisitSanJose)