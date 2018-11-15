Pulse.com.gh logo
We've highlighted the annual household income required to be in the top 50% in 50 major US metro areas, from lowest to highest income needed.

You need to earn at least $117,474 to be in the top 50% in San Jose, California. play

You need to earn at least $117,474 to be in the top 50% in San Jose, California.

(Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

If you're working toward earning a salary that will deem you "rich" in your city, it may take some time.

One benchmark you can use on your way to wealth: Making it into the top 50% of earners.

If you're earning at least $75,368 in New York City, you make more money than half the population there. You're also technically middle class. To make it into the top 50% of earners in Los Angeles, you need to bring in $69,992 annually.

Here, we've highlighted the annual household income required to be in the top 50% in 50 major US metro areas, ranked from lowest to highest.

All data comes from the US Census Bureau's 2017 American Community Survey 1-year estimates.

50. New Orleans, Louisiana: at least $50,528

50. New Orleans, Louisiana: at least $50,528 play

50. New Orleans, Louisiana: at least $50,528

(Shutterstock/f11photo)


49. Memphis, Tennessee: at least $50,984

49. Memphis, Tennessee: at least $50,984 play

49. Memphis, Tennessee: at least $50,984

(f11photo/Shutterstock)


48. Tampa, Florida: at least $52,212

48. Tampa, Florida: at least $52,212 play

48. Tampa, Florida: at least $52,212

(Shutterstock / Bonnie Fink)


47. Cleveland, Ohio: at least $52,489

47. Cleveland, Ohio: at least $52,489 play

47. Cleveland, Ohio: at least $52,489

(f11photo/Shutterstock)


46. Birmingham, Alabama: at least $53,107

46. Birmingham, Alabama: at least $53,107 play

46. Birmingham, Alabama: at least $53,107

(Shutterstock/Sean Pavone)


45. Miami, Florida: at least $54,284

45. Miami, Florida: at least $54,284 play

45. Miami, Florida: at least $54,284

(travelview/Shutterstock)


44. Orlando, Florida: at least $55,089

44. Orlando, Florida: at least $55,089 play

44. Orlando, Florida: at least $55,089

(Shutterstock)


43. Buffalo, New York: at least $55,448

43. Buffalo, New York: at least $55,448 play

43. Buffalo, New York: at least $55,448

(iStock / Jacek_Sopotnicki)


42. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: at least $56,260

42. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: at least $56,260 play

42. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: at least $56,260

(iStock)


41. San Antonio, Texas: at least $56,774

41. San Antonio, Texas: at least $56,774 play

41. San Antonio, Texas: at least $56,774

(Shutterstock)


40. Las Vegas, Nevada: at least $57,189

40. Las Vegas, Nevada: at least $57,189 play

40. Las Vegas, Nevada: at least $57,189

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)


39. Louisville, Kentucky: at least $57,279

39. Louisville, Kentucky: at least $57,279 play

39. Louisville, Kentucky: at least $57,279

(silicon640c/Flickr)


38. Detroit, Michigan: at least $58,411

38. Detroit, Michigan: at least $58,411 play

38. Detroit, Michigan: at least $58,411

(f11photo/Shutterstock)


37. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: at least $58,521

37. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: at least $58,521 play

37. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: at least $58,521

(Tupungato/Shutterstock)


36. Jacksonville, Florida: at least $58,709

36. Jacksonville, Florida: at least $58,709 play

36. Jacksonville, Florida: at least $58,709

(Shutterstock / Sean Pavone)


35. Milwaukee, Wisconsin: at least $59,448

35. Milwaukee, Wisconsin: at least $59,448 play

35. Milwaukee, Wisconsin: at least $59,448

(Rudy Balasko/Shutterstock)


34. Indianapolis, Indiana: at least $59,566

34. Indianapolis, Indiana: at least $59,566 play

34. Indianapolis, Indiana: at least $59,566

(Shutterstock)


33. Charlotte, North Carolina: at least $61,156

33. Charlotte, North Carolina: at least $61,156 play

33. Charlotte, North Carolina: at least $61,156

(digidreamgrafix/Shutterstock)


32. Phoenix, Arizona: at least $61,506

32. Phoenix, Arizona: at least $61,506 play

32. Phoenix, Arizona: at least $61,506

(Dreamframer/Shutterstock)


31. St. Louis, Missouri: at least $61,571

31. St. Louis, Missouri: at least $61,571 play

31. St. Louis, Missouri: at least $61,571

(Shutterstock)


30. Riverside, California: at least $61,994

30. Riverside, California: at least $61,994 play

30. Riverside, California: at least $61,994

(Shutterstock/Jon Bilous)


29. Cincinnati, Ohio: at least $61,653

29. Cincinnati, Ohio: at least $61,653 play

29. Cincinnati, Ohio: at least $61,653

(Flickr / Over-the-Rhine)


28. Kansas City, Missouri: at least $63,404

28. Kansas City, Missouri: at least $63,404 play

28. Kansas City, Missouri: at least $63,404

(Wikimedia Commons)


27. Columbus, Ohio: at least $63,764

Columbus, Ohio in 2017. play

Columbus, Ohio in 2017.

(f11photo/Shutterstock)


26. Nashville, Tennessee: at least $63,939

26. Nashville, Tennessee: at least $63,939 play

26. Nashville, Tennessee: at least $63,939

(f11photo/Shutterstock)


25. Houston, Texas: at least $63,802

25. Houston, Texas: at least $63,802 play

25. Houston, Texas: at least $63,802

(Shutterstock)


24. Virginia Beach, Virginia: at least $64,255

24. Virginia Beach, Virginia: at least $64,255 play

24. Virginia Beach, Virginia: at least $64,255

(Sherry V Smith/Shutterstock)


23. Providence, Rhode Island: at least $65,226

23. Providence, Rhode Island: at least $65,226 play

23. Providence, Rhode Island: at least $65,226

(Richard Cavalleri/Shutterstock)


22. Atlanta, Georgia: at least $65,381

22. Atlanta, Georgia: at least $65,381 play

22. Atlanta, Georgia: at least $65,381

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)


21. Dallas, Texas: at least $67,382

21. Dallas, Texas: at least $67,382 play

21. Dallas, Texas: at least $67,382

(Shutterstock)


20. Richmond, Virginia: at least $67,633

20. Richmond, Virginia: at least $67,633 play

20. Richmond, Virginia: at least $67,633

(f11photo/Shutterstock)


19. Sacramento, California: at least $67,902

19. Sacramento, California: at least $67,902 play

19. Sacramento, California: at least $67,902

(Shutterstock/milosk50)


18. Chicago, Illinois: at least $68,403

18. Chicago, Illinois: at least $68,403 play

18. Chicago, Illinois: at least $68,403

(Lucky-photographer/Shutterstock)


17. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: at least $68,572

17. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: at least $68,572 play

17. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: at least $68,572

(Flickr/redclayproject)


16. Salt Lake City, Utah: at least $71,510

16. Salt Lake City, Utah: at least $71,510 play

16. Salt Lake City, Utah: at least $71,510

(f11photo/Shutterstock)


15. Los Angeles, California: at least $69,992

15. Los Angeles, California: at least $69,992 play

15. Los Angeles, California: at least $69,992

(David Livingston/Getty Images)


14. Portland, Oregon: at least $71,931

14. Portland, Oregon: at least $71,931 play

14. Portland, Oregon: at least $71,931

(Shutterstock)


13. Hartford, Connecticut: at least $71,414

13. Hartford, Connecticut: at least $71,414 play

13. Hartford, Connecticut: at least $71,414

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)


12. Raleigh, North Carolina: at least $72,576

12. Raleigh, North Carolina: at least $72,576 play

12. Raleigh, North Carolina: at least $72,576

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)


11. Austin, Texas: at least $73,800

11. Austin, Texas: at least $73,800 play

11. Austin, Texas: at least $73,800

(RoschetzkyProductions/Shutterstock)


10. New York City, New York: at least $75,368

10. New York City, New York: at least $75,368 play

10. New York City, New York: at least $75,368

(dibrova/Shutterstock)


9. San Diego, California: at least $76,207

9. San Diego, California: at least $76,207 play

9. San Diego, California: at least $76,207

(Flickr/nathaninsandiego)


8. Denver, Colorado: at least $76,643

8. Denver, Colorado: at least $76,643 play

8. Denver, Colorado: at least $76,643

(Shutterstock)


7. Minneapolis, Minnesota: $76,856

7. Minneapolis, Minnesota: $76,856 play

7. Minneapolis, Minnesota: $76,856

(Scruggelgreen/Shutterstock)


6. Baltimore, Maryland: at least $77,394

6. Baltimore, Maryland: at least $77,394 play

6. Baltimore, Maryland: at least $77,394

(Tony Brooks/flickr)


5. Seattle, Washington: at least $82,133

5. Seattle, Washington: at least $82,133 play

5. Seattle, Washington: at least $82,133

(Shutterstock)


4. Boston, Massachusetts: at least $85,691

4. Boston, Massachusetts: at least $85,691 play

4. Boston, Massachusetts: at least $85,691

(REUTERS)


3. Washington, DC: at least $99,669

3. Washington, DC: at least $99,669 play

3. Washington, DC: at least $99,669

(Francisco Diaz, Wikimedia Commons)


2. San Francisco, California: at least $101,714

2. San Francisco, California: at least $101,714 play

2. San Francisco, California: at least $101,714

(Flickr / David McSpadden)


1. San Jose, California: at least $117,474

1. San Jose, California: at least $117,474 play

1. San Jose, California: at least $117,474

(Facebook/VisitSanJose)


