In a report by Thisday, during the signing of the project agreement at the State House in Abuja over the week, President Buhari said “the country is looking for ways to increase the manufacturing industry’s share of gross domestic product to 20%, generate $30 billion in annual export earnings and create 1.5 million jobs in the next six years.”

Parties to the agreement include African Export-Import Bank, Africa Finance Corp., the African Development Bank, Bank of Industry and Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority.

The report says the Nigeria SEZ Investment Co., set up to run the project, will start off a pilot phase with special economic zones in Enyimba Economic City in Abia state, Funtua Cotton Cluster in Kastina and Lekki Model Industrial Park in Lagos, this was reported by THISDAY newspaper who covered the event