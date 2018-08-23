Pulse.com.gh logo
How Arsenal star, Alex Iwobi, makes and spends his millions


How Arsenal star, Alex Iwobi, makes and spends his millions

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The 22-year-old professional player recently extended his contract with the English side till 2022.

How Arsenal star, Alex Iwobi, makes and spends his millions play How Arsenal star, Alex Iwobi, makes and spends his millions (Brila)

Super Eagles midfielder and Arsenal star, Alex Iwobi currently plays as a forward for Premier League club, Arsenal, and he is estimated to be worth over $5 million.

Iwobi is one of Nigeria's richest footballers and the Sun UK newspaper reported that his new five-year contract with Arsenal is worth around £70,000-a-week.

 

Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) presents to you in this piece the personal finance and spending lifestyle of Nigeria’s soccer star:

His weekly wages

Alex Iwobi previous wage was put at £30,000 before the new signing deal. The Sun reported that the new 4-year contract worth £70,000-a-week (about $90,000), amounting to $4.6 million per annum.

ALSO READ: How John Mikel Obi makes and spends his money

Endorsement deals

 

His endorsement deals Nike, LG electronics, Multichoice among others are projected to worth multiple dollars.

Here are some of the way he spends his billion dollars

Lifestyle

Although he is not a show off, but Lifestyle says he has properties in Lagos and fleet of sports and luxury cars.

How Arsenal star, Alex Iwobi, makes and spends his millions play

How Arsenal star, Alex Iwobi, makes and spends his millions play (Alex Iwobi)

Support friends and family

Iwobi is always with his family despite busy schedules.

How Arsenal star, Alex Iwobi, makes and spends his millions play (Twitter/Alex Iwobi)

 

Philanthropy

A visit to some Of The Patients And Staff At The Whittington Hospital play

A visit to some Of The Patients And Staff At The Whittington Hospital

(alex-iwobi)

How Arsenal star, Alex Iwobi, makes and spends his millions play

Met with kids at Blessed Sacrament Primary School

(alex-iwobi)
 

Drops few pounds at Sunny Cutz on a chilling day

How Arsenal star, Alex Iwobi, makes and spends his millions play

Alex Iwobi

(Instagram/Alex Iwobi)
 

On a chilling day, he spends some cash at Sunny Cutz in South Ockendon, England to make his hair.

