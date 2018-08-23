How Arsenal star, Alex Iwobi, makes and spends his millions

The 22-year-old professional player recently extended his contract with the English side till 2022.
Iwobi is one of Nigeria's richest footballers and the Sun UK newspaper reported that his new five-year contract with Arsenal is worth around £70,000-a-week.
Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) presents to you in this piece the personal finance and spending lifestyle of Nigeria’s soccer star:
Alex Iwobi previous wage was put at £30,000 before the new signing deal. The Sun reported that the new 4-year contract worth £70,000-a-week (about $90,000), amounting to $4.6 million per annum.
ALSO READ: How John Mikel Obi makes and spends his money
His endorsement deals Nike, LG electronics, Multichoice among others are projected to worth multiple dollars.
Although he is not a show off, but Lifestyle says he has properties in Lagos and fleet of sports and luxury cars.
Iwobi is always with his family despite busy schedules.
On a chilling day, he spends some cash at Sunny Cutz in South Ockendon, England to make his hair.
