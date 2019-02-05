African markets slide down the profitability of the consumer goods company

3 factors affect PZ Cussons' market in Africa

PZ Cussons' Board approves new strategy to tackle poor market conditions in Nigeria

Nigeria's poor port disruption may have a negative impact of about $6.28 million on PZ Cussons' profit before tax in 2018.

Factors such as weak consumer environment and higher supply chain costs as well as lower exchange rate also hinder profitability of the consumer goods company in Nigeria and other Africa countries.

In Africa, the consumer goods group PZ Cussons recorded a 23% dropped in revenue in the first half of 2018 at £111.3 million ($116.56 million) from £144.6 million ($164.50 million) posted same period in 2017.

In an interim half-year report for November 2018 released last week, the report shows improved profitability in Australia and European market but a weaker performance in Africa majorly driven by the Nigerian market.

In Ghana and Kenya markets, overall profitability was lower than the prior period.

The consumer goods company and maker of Imperial Leather soap, Carex, Venus among others in Nigeria said it expecting an adjusted profit before tax for the full year to be towards £70 million driven by conditions in Africa's populous nation.

Commenting on the report, Caroline Silver, Chairperson, PZ Cussons, said the Board has approved specific strategic initiatives which will streamline the company's portfolio of activities and limit exposure to volatility in Nigeria, with more information to be provided in due course.

“We anticipate that consumer demand in all our key markets will remain subdued. Whilst these conditions prevail, we will maintain our strong market shares in key product categories in Nigeria until growth returns to the market.”

