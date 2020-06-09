Following a comparative analysis of the rates between G-Money and the three other mobile money service providers in Ghana, G-Money currently stands tall with the best Peer to Peer (P2P), Cash Out and Mobile Money Interoperability (MMI) rates on the market.

In January, GCB Bank launched G-Money, a mobile money service which allows individuals and businesses to store and make transactions on their phones and other personal digital assistant devices (PDA).

Speaking on G-Money’s rates, The MD, Mr Ray Sowah stated the reason behind the Bank’s rates noted that “The rationale behind our unbeatable rates is to encourage our customers and all Ghanaians to go cashless with G-money and limit their exposure to banknotes to promote both digital financial inclusion and avoid physical contact in this COVID-19 season”- he stated.

Peer to Peer (P2P)

G-Money has the lowest P2P rate of 50pesewas which is a flat fee for all transactions below 999.99 cedis. G-money also charges a flat fee of 1 cedi for transactions worth 1,000 cedis and above while other competitors charge as much as 10 cedis per transaction.

Mobile Money Interoperability (MMI)

Interoperability is the system which allows customers to send money through G-Money to other networks and vice versa. G-Money has the best MMI rates across all its pricing categories which makes it affordable to the consumer. While other mobile money service providers charge as much as 15 cedis for transactions worth 1000.01 cedis and above, G-money charges a flat fee of 10 cedis. For transactions below 1000 cedis, G-Money charges as low as 1% for the transaction