Finance How much it costs to rent a 2-bedroom apartment in the 25 biggest US cities right now, ranked

Apartment List reports the median cost of rent for a two-bedroom apartment every month in the largest cities in the United States. A two-bedroom apartment in San Francisco is almost double rent for a two-bedroom in Los Angeles in October.

The median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Houston, Texas is $1,024. play

The median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Houston, Texas is $1,024.

(Nate Hovee/Shutterstock)

  • Renting is the most popular it’s been in the last 50 years in the United States.
  • Apartment List reports the median cost of rent for a two-bedroom apartment every month in the largest cities in the United States.
  • In October, a two-bedroom apartment in San Francisco is almost double what it costs for a two-bedroom in Los Angeles.


Renting is the most popular it’s been in the last 50 years in the United States. About 37% of American households are renters, according to Pew Research statistics.

Apartment List reports the median cost of rent for a two-bedroom apartment every month in the largest cities in the United States. Six cities in Texas made the list.

According to the October report, the national rent index fell by 0.1% month-over-month and rent growth is cooling off after the summer months. However, Orlando, Florida, is seeing the fastest rent growth with a 4.6% increase in the last year.

Below, see how much it costs to rent a two-bedroom in the 25 biggest US cities in October 2018, ranked from least to most expensive.

25. Memphis, Tennessee

25. Memphis, Tennessee play

25. Memphis, Tennessee

(evenfh/Shutterstock)

Median rent: $825

Month-over-month change: -0.10%



24. El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas. play

El Paso, Texas.

(Bill Chizek/Shutterstock)

Median rent: $826

Month-over-month change: -0.10%



23. Louisville, Kentucky

23. Louisville, Kentucky play

23. Louisville, Kentucky

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Median rent: $845

Month-over-month change: 0.20%



22. Indianapolis, Indiana

22. Indianapolis, Indiana play

22. Indianapolis, Indiana

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Median rent: $856

Month-over-month change: 0.00%



21. Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan, in 2017. play

Detroit, Michigan, in 2017.

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Median rent: $890

Month-over-month change: -0.20%



20. Columbus, Ohio

20. Columbus, Ohio play

20. Columbus, Ohio

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Median rent: $956

Month-over-month change: 0.00%



19. Houston, Texas

play

(Nate Hovee/Shutterstock)

Median rent: $1,024

Month-over-month change: -0.30%



18. Phoenix, Arizona

18. Phoenix, Arizona play

18. Phoenix, Arizona

(welcomia/Shutterstock)

Median rent: $1,052

Month-over-month change: 0.20%



17. San Antonio, Texas

17. San Antonio, Texas play

17. San Antonio, Texas

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Median rent: $1,061

Month-over-month change: 0.10%



16. Jacksonville, Florida

16. Jacksonville, Florida play

16. Jacksonville, Florida

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Median rent: $1,073

Month-over-month change: 0.00%



15. Dallas, Texas

15. Dallas, Texas play

15. Dallas, Texas

(mandritoiu/Shutterstock)

Median rent: $1,110

Month-over-month change: -0.10%



14. Charlotte, North Carolina

14. Charlotte, North Carolina play

14. Charlotte, North Carolina

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Median rent: $1,122

Month-over-month change: -0.20%



13. Nashville, Tennessee

13. Nashville, Tennessee play

13. Nashville, Tennessee

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Median rent: $1,123

Month-over-month change: -0.40%



12. Fort Worth, Texas

12. Fort Worth, Texas play

12. Fort Worth, Texas

(FolVis/Shutterstock)

Median rent: $1,145

Month-over-month change: 0.00%



11. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

11. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania play

11. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Median rent: $1,169

Month-over-month change: -0.10%



10. Baltimore, Maryland

10. Baltimore, Maryland play

10. Baltimore, Maryland

(S.Borisov/Shutterstock)

Median rent: $1,176

Month-over-month change: -0.50%



9. Chicago, Illinois

9. Chicago, Illinois play

9. Chicago, Illinois

(Eblis/Shutterstock)

Median rent: $1,269

Month-over-month change: -0.10%



8. Austin, Texas

8. Austin, Texas play

8. Austin, Texas

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Median rent: $1,421

Month-over-month change: 0.10%



7. Seattle, Washington

7. Seattle, Washington play

7. Seattle, Washington

(Asif Islam/Shutterstock)

Median rent: $1,676

Month-over-month change: 0.10%



6. Los Angeles, California

6. Los Angeles, California play

6. Los Angeles, California

(Chones/Shutterstock)

Median rent: $1,756

Month-over-month change: 0.00%



5. San Diego, California

5. San Diego, California play

5. San Diego, California

(Lucky-photographer/Shutterstock)

Median rent: $2,038

Month-over-month change: 0.20%



4. Boston, Massachusetts

4. Boston, Massachusetts play

4. Boston, Massachusetts

(Galiptynutz/Shutterstock)

Median rent: $2,104

Month-over-month change: 0.10%



3. New York, New York

3. New York, New York play

3. New York, New York

(TTstudio/Shutterstock)

Median rent: $2,506

Month-over-month change: -0.10%



2. San Jose, California

2. San Jose, California play

2. San Jose, California

(Sundry Photography/Shutterstock)

Median rent: $2,644

Month-over-month change: 0.00%



1. San Francisco, California

1. San Francisco, California play

1. San Francisco, California

(Bill45/Shutterstock)

Median rent: $3,113

Month-over-month change: 0.30%



