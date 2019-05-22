Nigeria's revenue increases by N72.26 billion to N616.19 billion in April.

Nigeria's three tiers of government shared N616.19 billion ($1.71 billion) from the federation account as revenue allocation for the month of April.

In a statement issued on Tuesday at the end of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting at the Ministry of Finance, the government said gross statutory revenue for the month of April was N518.91 billion.

The figure was N72.26 billion higher than the N446.64 billion received in the previous month of March.

In the month of April, the government made N512.6 billion from statutory distributable revenue and N96.4 billion from VAT.

The breakdown is giving below: