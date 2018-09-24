I drove a $53,000 Toyota Tundra pickup to see if it could hang with Chevy and Ford — here's the verdict

- The Toyota Tundra is typically the fourth-best-selling full-size pickup truck in the US.
- The Tundra is aging, but it has a reliable design that's up against new pickups from Chevy, Ford, and RAM.
- Despite its age, I thought the Tundra was a great pickup that is notably easy to drive and, in an upscale trim package, comes with a lot of luxurious features.
In the world of the full-size pickup truck, the Ford F-150 rules the realm. Its perennial challengers are the Chevy Silverado and the RAM 1500— the big three.
You could be forgiven if you thought this massive US market was a trifecta, full stop. But there are other large pickups in the land. And they are worthy.
The most worthy is the Toyota Tundra. While Toyota sells just about 115,000 of these every year and Ford moves close to a million F-150s, the Tundra is no slack when it comes to pickups. Among those in the pickup-truck know, Toyotas are considered more or less indestructible.
You buy the F-150 because it's ... well, because it's an F-150. You might own a dozen in a lifetime.
You buy the Tundra if you think you might want to go to your final reward having owned just one truck.
That's an exaggeration, but not far off. You do have to make some trades. Trucks from the Detroit big three can be lavishly luxurious these days, while most of the pickups from Toyota we've sampled at Business Insider have been sort of barebones.
And then a tasty Toyota Tundra 1794 Crewmax, tipping the cost scales at about $53,000, landed at our Suburban New Jersey test center. It was different. Very different.
The Tundra has been around since 2000 and the pickup has amassed a loyal following, even as it fails to seriously compete with the big three. (The current-generation arrives in 2007 and was updated in 2014, making it a pretty old platform). That certainly doesn't mean that Toyota doesn't take the Tundra seriously. In a week of driving it around, with a nice long run to the Catskills in the upstate New York thrown in, I found out why.
Behold, the Toyota Tundra, Crewmax configuration — rather out of its element in the leafy suburbs of northern New Jersey.
play
Behold, the Toyota Tundra, Crewmax configuration — rather out of its element in the leafy suburbs of northern New Jersey. (Matthew DeBord/BI)
The competition among full-size pickups is brutal. Here's the Raptor high-performance version of the Ford F-150.
play
The competition among full-size pickups is brutal. Here's the Raptor high-performance version of the Ford F-150. (Matthew DeBord/BI)
And here's a similar high-performance Z71 Chevy Silverado.
play
And here's a similar high-performance Z71 Chevy Silverado. (Chevrolet)
No high-performance, but behold the mighty RAM 1500.
play
No high-performance, but behold the mighty RAM 1500. (Matthew DeBord/BI)
We've also sampled the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, a mid-size pickup.
play
We've also sampled the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, a mid-size pickup. (Matthew DeBord/BI)
And the Tacoma TRD Sport. So we know what we're dealing with when it comes to Toyota trucks: the TRDs are tough customers.
play
And the Tacoma TRD Sport. So we know what we're dealing with when it comes to Toyota trucks: the TRDs are tough customers. (Matthew DeBord/BI)
The story of the Tundra we tested is a little different.
play
The story of the Tundra we tested is a little different. (Matthew DeBord/BI)
Our test truck was the 1794 edition, well-appointed and well-optioned at almost $53,000.
play
Our test truck was the 1794 edition, well-appointed and well-optioned at almost $53,000. (Matthew DeBord/BI)
The 1794 backstory is intricate: the oldest cattle ranch in Texas, near San Antonio, dates to 1794. The property is where Toyota built its US pickup-truck factory.
play
The 1794 backstory is intricate: the oldest cattle ranch in Texas, near San Antonio, dates to 1794. The property is where Toyota built its US pickup-truck factory. (Matthew DeBord/BI)
If Bentley or Aston Martin made pickups, they'd look like this on the inside: tooled butterscotch leather and upscaled bunkhouse timber. I was a real suburban cowboy for the week I tested this Tundra.
play
If Bentley or Aston Martin made pickups, they'd look like this on the inside: tooled butterscotch leather and upscaled bunkhouse timber. I was a real suburban cowboy for the week I tested this Tundra. (Matthew DeBord/BI)
You're not going to confuse the Tundra for anything other than a full-size pickup. Ours had a five-foot, five-inch, doubled-walled bed and a power sliding rear window.
play
You're not going to confuse the Tundra for anything other than a full-size pickup. Ours had a five-foot, five-inch, doubled-walled bed and a power sliding rear window. (Matthew DeBord/BI)
A "Super White" exterior and LOTS of chrome.
play
A "Super White" exterior and LOTS of chrome. (Matthew DeBord/BI)
The grille is, well, a mass of chrome. The American pickup it most closely resembles is the RAM 1500 — the truckiest of pickups.
play
The grille is, well, a mass of chrome. The American pickup it most closely resembles is the RAM 1500 — the truckiest of pickups. (Matthew DeBord/BI)
Tundra badging on the liftgate was subdued.
play
Tundra badging on the liftgate was subdued. (Matthew DeBord/BI)
The four-wheel-drive identifier was a bit more bold. Also: more chrome.
play
The four-wheel-drive identifier was a bit more bold. Also: more chrome. (Matthew DeBord/BI)
The great thing about pickups is, duh, hauling capacity. And with the 1794 Edition, you get the best of both worlds: cargo room to burn in the back, abundant premium-ness up front.
play
The great thing about pickups is, duh, hauling capacity. And with the 1794 Edition, you get the best of both worlds: cargo room to burn in the back, abundant premium-ness up front. (Matthew DeBord/BI)
The 1794 cues continue on the outside.
play
The 1794 cues continue on the outside. (Matthew DeBord/BI)
A full-size pickup with a tow-rating of 10,000 lbs. indicates some serious business under the hood.
play
A full-size pickup with a tow-rating of 10,000 lbs. indicates some serious business under the hood. (Matthew DeBord/BI)
Look here! A 5.7-liter V8, making 381 horsepower, but more importantly supplying 401 pound-feet of bone-crunching torque.
play
Look here! A 5.7-liter V8, making 381 horsepower, but more importantly supplying 401 pound-feet of bone-crunching torque. (Matthew DeBord/BI)
The six-speed automatic gets the job done, but both my colleague Ben Zhang and I found it to be antiquated relative to the competition. Fuel economy is a thoroughly unimpressive 13 mpg city/17 highway/14 combined.
play
The six-speed automatic gets the job done, but both my colleague Ben Zhang and I found it to be antiquated relative to the competition. Fuel economy is a thoroughly unimpressive 13 mpg city/17 highway/14 combined. (Matthew DeBord/BI)
Let's climb inside, using that helpful step.
play
Let's climb inside, using that helpful step. (Matthew DeBord/BI)
Roomy! Comfortable! The 1794 Tundra is a close second to the RAM 1500 for sheer interior bliss.
play
Roomy! Comfortable! The 1794 Tundra is a close second to the RAM 1500 for sheer interior bliss. (Matthew DeBord/BI)
The rear seats aren't as plush, but they aren't bad.
play
The rear seats aren't as plush, but they aren't bad. (Matthew DeBord/BI)
The bench design allows for three passengers.
play
The bench design allows for three passengers. (Matthew DeBord/BI)
Legroom is excellent.
play
Legroom is excellent. (Matthew DeBord/BI)
I took the Tundra on a long road trip — the same one I used the Raptor for last year. These seats — heated and cooled — did not disappoint on the long haul.
play
I took the Tundra on a long road trip — the same one I used the Raptor for last year. These seats — heated and cooled — did not disappoint on the long haul. (Matthew DeBord/BI)
The moonroof is also a nice touch.
play
The moonroof is also a nice touch. (Matthew DeBord/BI)
That's a NICE steering wheel, with the kind of wood-and-leather combo you'd expect to see on Toyota's luxury brand, Lexus. To be honest, the Tundra 1794 is kind of the Lexus of pickups.
play
That's a NICE steering wheel, with the kind of wood-and-leather combo you'd expect to see on Toyota's luxury brand, Lexus. To be honest, the Tundra 1794 is kind of the Lexus of pickups. (Matthew DeBord/BI)
Amid chrome and brushed-metal details, you have three cupholders.
play
Amid chrome and brushed-metal details, you have three cupholders. (Matthew DeBord/BI)
Plus a lot of charging options and USB/AUX ports.
play
Plus a lot of charging options and USB/AUX ports. (Matthew DeBord/BI)
The compartment between the front seats is a cavern.
play
The compartment between the front seats is a cavern. (Matthew DeBord/BI)
And the glovebox has its own shelf.
play
And the glovebox has its own shelf. (Matthew DeBord/BI)
The switchgear is large and easy to find, making for ease of operation, even when wearing gloves.
play
The switchgear is large and easy to find, making for ease of operation, even when wearing gloves. (Matthew DeBord/BI)
No push-button start here. You crank the Tundra to life. Technically, we're still on the second-generation of the pickup, with a refresh offered in 2014 for a design that's been around since 2007. We might see a push-button start on gen three.
play
No push-button start here. You crank the Tundra to life. Technically, we're still on the second-generation of the pickup, with a refresh offered in 2014 for a design that's been around since 2007. We might see a push-button start on gen three. (Matthew DeBord/BI)
Infotainment. Well, it works fine: GPS navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, device integration, and satellite radio. The touchscreen interface is small and rather outdated, however — it's more or less the same as what I have in my 2011 Prius.
play
Infotainment. Well, it works fine: GPS navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, device integration, and satellite radio. The touchscreen interface is small and rather outdated, however — it's more or less the same as what I have in my 2011 Prius. (Matthew DeBord/BI)
The JBL audio system is an 11-speaker rig that sounds pretty good, although it doesn't quite cross into premium territory.
play
The JBL audio system is an 11-speaker rig that sounds pretty good, although it doesn't quite cross into premium territory. (Matthew DeBord/BI)
So what's the verdict?
play
So what's the verdict? (Matthew DeBord/BI)
The Tundra platform is, to be blunt, ancient. The current generation of the pickup has been around since 2007. Everybody expects Toyota to update it soon, to keep pace with new full-size trucks from Ford, Chevy, and RAM.
Except, of course, that there's no rush. The Tundra, while a dandy truck, isn't even remotely competitive with the big three. And yet Toyota continues to crank on the vehicle, to satisfy what is by its standards robust US demand.
You may have anticipated the punchline, set up by that clunky six-speed automatic transmission, that gas-chugging big V8 motor, and the circa 2010 infotainment system. That's right, Toyota doesn't need to expend resources on the Tundra because it isn't a combatant in the great pickup war that's ongoing among the Detroit big three.
The crusty old Tundra isn't broken, so why fix it?
Indeed! In my testing of the truck, I was almost ready to call it my new favorite, second only to the exquisite RAM 1500. There's something to be said for a platform that simply performs, is notably comfortable, and that carries Toyota's ironclad reputation for reliability.
For example, that thirsty V8 and steampunk six-speed aren't likely to give you much trouble. And you know that even if you beat this pretty vehicle to pieces, it won't let you down. Toyotas are tanks.
Ride quality truly stands out. The RAM 1500, with its all-around independent suspension (the Silverado and F-150 continue to use leaf springs), is like driving an old-school American sedan. But the Tundra is like piloting a Lexus. The contrast with the more crude, purposeful Tacomas we've tested is vivid. Rolling around town or up into the country, the Tundra rapidly impressed me with its soothing, car-like manners and handling.
When you need it, of course, that torque-y V8 is there for ya. But for long hauls, I'd choose the Tundra over just about any other big pickup.
At around $30,000 for the base truck, the Tundra is price-competitive with everything else in the segment. But given that Ford, FCA, and GM have all revamped their full-sizers, Toyota is going to have to do something with the Tundra to sustain its market share.
No one is asking Toyota to mess with a good thing — and the Tundra is pretty darn good — but the segment is modernizing and Toyota can't wait forever to roll out a gen-four Tundra. That said, it can wait a few more years without enduring significant damage.
Sometimes it's an advantage to be number four!