I spent 3 years writing about yachts, and owning one takes way more money than you think


Yachts cost a lot more than the price its owner bought it for. There are additional expenses like yacht crew, dockage, fuel, and maintenance that easily add millions of dollars to the cost annually. See how much owning a superyacht really costs.

Really, yachts are just floating money.

(R_Pilguj/Shutterstock)

  • A yacht costs a lot more than the price its owner bought it for.
  • There are additional expenses, like yacht crew, dockage, fuel, and maintenance, that many people don't think about.
  • Even many yacht crew wouldn't own a superyacht if they could afford it because they're so much money and work.

If there's one thing I took away from spending three years writing for the yachting industry and attending the Monaco Yacht Show, it's that buying a superyacht is the absolute pinnacle of indulgence for the 1%.

You see, these behemoths of the sea cost a lot more than the price tag they come with thanks to the upkeep they require — it's a series of neverending expenses. There's what I like to call the Big Four that will easily wear down an owner's black AmEx: yacht crew, dockage, fuel, and maintenance, among a host of other eye-popping costs.

Just ask the crew who work on yachts.

I once spent a day running up and down the docks at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show asking crew one question: Would you buy a boat if you were rich? The answer, overwhelmingly, was no. Those that said yes were new to the industry — my guess is that they just didn't know better yet.

Because, really, yachts are just floating money.

Here's how much it really costs to own a superyacht, which is generally defined as a boat at least 80 feet in length.

(Lucian BOLCA/Shutterstock)

Source: Forbes



(R_Pilguj/Shutterstock)

Source: Fraser Yachts, Burgess



(Felix Mizioznikov/Shutterstock)

Source:Business Insider



(MikeDotta/Shutterstock)

Source: Freedom Yacht Services, Dockwalk



(Naphassaphorn Na Pankaew/Shutterstock)

Source: The Sun Sentinel



(COLOMBO NICOLA/Shutterstock)

Source: The Sun Sentinel



(R_Pilguj/Shutterstock)

Source: The Sun Sentinel



(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Source: The Sun Sentinel



(Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

Source: The Sun Sentinel



(Drozdin Vladimir/Shutterstock)

Source: Business Insider



(Drozdin Vladimir/Shutterstock)

Source: Florida Yacht Management



(Dan Dennison/Shutterstock)

Source: Freedom Yacht Services, Florida Yacht Management



(Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Source: Freedom Yacht Services



(iMoved Studio/Shutterstock)

Source: The Sun Sentinel



(Naphassaphorn Na Pankaew/Shutterstock)

Source: Superyacht News



(Francois Durand/Getty Images)

Source: Towergate Insurance



(R_Pilguj/Shutterstock)

Source: The Sun Sentinel



(byvalet/Shutterstock)

Source: The Sun Sentinel



(Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Source: Boat International Media



(Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

Source: Boat International Media



(pixelrain/Shutterstock)

Source: Forbes, Boat International



