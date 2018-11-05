news

The two aircrafts which will be purchased by the global aviation company directly from the manufacturer under a Skyline arrangement.

Jambojet fleet currently comprises of five Bombardier Q-series.

Kenyan low-cost airline, Jambojet has leased two new Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 aircrafts from Chorus Aviation Capital, to add onto its growing fleet of aircrafts.

The two aircrafts which will be purchased by the global aviation company directly from the manufacturer under a Skyline arrangement for onward lease will be joining the Jambojet fleet which currently comprises of five Bombardier Q-series leased by the regional low-cost airline between May 2017 and May 2018.

“This agreement comes at a pivotal time in Jambojet’s journey as we expand our footprint into the East Africa region and increase our frequencies to meet the high demand of affordable and quality air travel. We are looking forward to forge a fortuitous relationship with Chorus Aviation for mutual growth,” Jambojet CEO, Willem Hondius said.

Both aircrafts are scheduled to be delivered and enter service in the second half of 2019.

“Jambojet operates a fleet of Bombardier Q-400 Next Gen aircrafts that allows for greater efficiency in maintenance while sustaining the highest safety standards. This provides an ideal balance of passenger comfort, and allows us to maintain affordable flight fares to our customers,” Mr. Hondius added.

Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus Aviation Capital, is a leading, global provider of regional aircraft leases and support services.

It has been leasing its owned regional aircraft into Jazz’s Air Canada Express operation since 2009. Chorus also owns Jazz Aviation and Voyageur Aviation – companies that have long histories of safe and solid operations.