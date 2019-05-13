Jambojet, has been awarded the 2018 Bombardier Reliability Award for outstanding performance.

Kenya’s regional budget airline, Jambojet, has been awarded the 2018 Bombardier Reliability Award for outstanding performance.

Jambojet was the only African airline among the thirteen airlines from around the world that were recognised. The award recognizes operators of Bombardier Q Series turboprops who achieve the highest rates of dispatch reliability.

Jambojet Chief Executive officer Mr Allan Kilavuka said the award is an endorsement and acknowledgement of Jambojet’s performance in its operations and aircraft maintenance procedures.

“This has been a big year for Jambojet with major milestones in the five years since our establishment. The Bombardier Award further attests to our commitment to deliver on our core values on safety and reliability as the region’s affordable airline,” he said.

The Bombardier Reliability Award rewards airlines based on their dispatch reliability. This is the percentage of flights that depart within a specified time of the scheduled departure time.

Airlines global standard uses a 15-minute margin between actual and scheduled departure time for a flight to be considered as having departed on time.

“We are delighted to congratulate this year’s award recipients for their outstanding performance,” said Todd Young, Vice President and General Manager, Head of the Q Series Aircraft Program, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.

“We are proud of the strong collaboration between Bombardier, our operators and suppliers and the success it delivers in providing efficient, reliable air service to communities worldwide.”