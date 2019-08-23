The three months initiative is aimed at providing Jambojet customers affordable and convenient travel to and from airports in Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu.

Regional low-cost carrier, Jambojet has partnered with cab hailing company Little to offer a Sh150 ($1.5) discount on cab rides to its customers.

The three months initiative is aimed at providing Jambojet customers affordable and convenient travel to and from airports in Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu.

“We are continuously looking for ways of enriching our customers travel experience and our partnership with Little offers us an opportunity to do that.” Jambojet Chief Executive officer Mr. Allan Kilavuka said.

Little is also running the campaign on the foldable tray tables on the airline’s De Havilland Dash 8 Q400 aircrafts.

“Jambojet is the first airline to use this advertising platform which allows Little to advertise to a targeted captive audience who can be actively engaged for an extended period of time. Our inflight advertising platform offers brands an effective way to reach consumers who are increasingly difficult to influence through traditional media like television, billboards and newspapers.” he further explained.

Mr Anoke Chisom, Head of Global Expansion at Little, welcomed the move saying it would go a long way in facilitating seamless connections.

“This is an exciting partnership that will offer Jambojet customers more convenience and affordability to and from the airport, which is what we live for at Little” said Chisom.

Recently, Jambojet was awarded the coveted IATA Operational Safety Audit certification (IOSA), an internationally recognised and accepted evaluation system designed to assess the safety, operational management and control systems of an airline.

The airline is also a 2018 winner of the Bombardier Reliability Award for outstanding performance in dispatch reliability.