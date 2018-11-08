Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Finance JD.com sinks after CEO Liu Qiangdong was absent from a high-profile internet conference in China (JD)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

JD.com CEO Liu Qiangdong has been absent from several high-profile events in China since he was briefly detained over a rape allegation in August.

JD.com CEO Liu Qiangdong play

JD.com CEO Liu Qiangdong

(Aly Song/Reuters)

  • JD.com CEO Liu Qiangdong was briefly detained in Minneapolis, Minnesota, over a rape allegation in August.
  • Since then, he has been absent from several high-profile events in China.
  • Liu didn't show up to the World Internet Conference on Wednesday.
  • JD.com shares fell almost 7%.
  • Watch JD.com trade live.

JD.com, the second largest Chinese e-commerce site after Alibaba, fell nearly 7% Thursday after CEO Liu Qiangdong, who is the subject of a rape investigation in the US, didn't show up at a major state-sponsored internet conference in China.

Liu was absent from the World Internet Conference, which opened Wednesday in Wuzhen, China. In recent years, the event had been a gathering of Chinese IT leaders, such as the founders and CEOs of Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, and JD.com. This year, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter that was read at the event opening.

It was not the first time Liu was a no-show at a high-profile event since he was briefly detained over a rape allegation in Minneapolis, Minnesota in August. Last month, Liu was not among the top business leaders invited to meet with Xi at a symposium. In late September, Liu also didn't appear at the AI World 2018 conference in Shanghai.

Liu, a Chinese billionaire, was arrested when he was participating in a business management course at the University of Minnesota. He was released without bail requirement. The allegation against Liu claims that he forced himself on a student after a night of heavy drinking, and raped the student without her consent. Liu, through his attorney, has denied any wrongdoing.

Liu's net worth sank has plunged 34% this year to $6.2 billion, as JD.com shares have fallen sharply since peaking in January. Liu fell from the 16th place to 30th on Forbes' recently published list of China's richest people.

JD.com was down 48% this year through Thursday.

Now read:

null play

null

(Markets Insider)

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Finance Stocks fall and oil tumbles into a bear market
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Finance Stocks fall and oil tumbles into a bear market
Angela Rozmyn
Finance A 30-year-old who's saving half her income says kicking 2 daily habits helped her bank an extra $1,000 a month
Apple CEO Tim Cook
Finance Apple reclaims its crown as the most-popular stock among millennials (AAPL)
X
Advertisement