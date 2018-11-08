news

JD.com CEO Liu Qiangdong was briefly detained in Minneapolis, Minnesota, over a rape allegation in August.

Since then, he has been absent from several high-profile events in China.

Liu didn't show up to the World Internet Conference on Wednesday.

JD.com shares fell almost 7%.



JD.com, the second largest Chinese e-commerce site after Alibaba, fell nearly 7% Thursday after CEO Liu Qiangdong, who is the subject of a rape investigation in the US, didn't show up at a major state-sponsored internet conference in China.

Liu was absent from the World Internet Conference, which opened Wednesday in Wuzhen, China. In recent years, the event had been a gathering of Chinese IT leaders, such as the founders and CEOs of Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, and JD.com. This year, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter that was read at the event opening.

It was not the first time Liu was a no-show at a high-profile event since he was briefly detained over a rape allegation in Minneapolis, Minnesota in August. Last month, Liu was not among the top business leaders invited to meet with Xi at a symposium. In late September, Liu also didn't appear at the AI World 2018 conference in Shanghai.

Liu, a Chinese billionaire, was arrested when he was participating in a business management course at the University of Minnesota. He was released without bail requirement. The allegation against Liu claims that he forced himself on a student after a night of heavy drinking, and raped the student without her consent. Liu, through his attorney, has denied any wrongdoing.

Liu's net worth sank has plunged 34% this year to $6.2 billion, as JD.com shares have fallen sharply since peaking in January. Liu fell from the 16th place to 30th on Forbes' recently published list of China's richest people.

JD.com was down 48% this year through Thursday.

