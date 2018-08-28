Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Kanye West just tweeted out life lessons from the fake Warren Buffett account blowing up on Twitter


Finance Kanye West just tweeted out life lessons from the fake Warren Buffett account blowing up on Twitter

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The fake Buffett account had over 242,000 followers as of Tuesday afternoon, nearly six times as many as it had on Monday.

Kanye West play

Kanye West

(Getty)

  • An unverified Twitter account claiming to be Warren Buffett is raking in followers.
  • Kanye West posted a screenshot of one of the tweets Tuesday, drawing his 28.1 million followers' attention to the account.
  • Impersonation is against Twitter's terms of service.

Kanye West has drawn his 28.1 million followers' attention to a Twitter account claiming to be Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett.

On Tuesday, the rapper posted a screenshot of a tweet from the unverified and misspelled account of @warrenbuffet99. The tweet was a list of "lessons from children" that included laughing often and asking more questions — characteristic of the motivational tone that the Buffett imposter has taken with its 71 tweets. The account was temporarily restricted after West's tweet.

Buffett's real, verified account only has nine tweets.

null play

null

(Twitter/@KanyeWest)

The fake Buffett account had over 242,000 followers as of Tuesday afternoon, nearly six times as many as it had on Monday. The account was started in December 2016 but doesn't appear to have tweeted before Saturday.

West is one of the more prolific celebrities on Twitter. After he tweeted a photo of himself wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, he got a response from President Donald Trump, who called him "my brother."

See also:

Top Articles

1 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become millionaires...bullet
2 Finance 5 Secrets to becoming wealthy in your 20s and 30sbullet
3 Finance Pilots reveal the things they notice when they fly as...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Finance What you need to know on Wall Street today
trump trudeau
Finance Trump freezing Canada out in NAFTA negotiations is 'straight from the Art of the Deal'
trump trudeau
Finance Trump freezing Canada out in NAFTA negotiations is 'straight from the Art of the Deal'
Co-Founder and CEO of Snap Inc. Evan Spiegel and President and CEO of the Aspen Institute Walter Isaacson speak onstage during Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on October 3, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Finance Snap is trading at a 3-month low (SNAP)