After months of tentatively waiting, Kenya’s national carrier, Kenya Airways, is set to start direct flights to Tel Aviv following a rare diplomatic breakthrough between Sudan and Israel.

Kenya Airways (KQ) was scheduled to start weekly flights to Tel Aviv in March this year but the plans were scuttled by political differences between Khartoum and Tel Aviv that saw Sudan impose blockade on flights going or moving out of Israel.

The two feuding countries have since mended fences to the point Israeli national carrier, EL AL, was given the green light to fly over Sudan airspace on Saturday. Sudan is currently on a global charming spree as it works to have all sanctions imposed on the country due to disposed dictator Omar al-Bashir misadventure lifted and much needed money to start flowing again to its hailing economy

Israeli national carrier, EL AL. David Silverman/Getty Images

As a result of the development, KQ plans to fly directing flights to Tel-Aviv are back on track and according to KQ chairman, Michael Joseph, they are now reviewing the plans to introduce Tel-Aviv route.

“We have noted some news about overfly rights and we will review our plans. I don’t know when we can start but we are evaluating the possibility,” Michael told Business Daily.

Kenya Airways is now racing to join RwandAir which started direct flights to Tel-Aviv last year becoming the first airline from East Africa to make inroads in Israel.

A Rwandair commercial passenger jet is pictured in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, May 29, 2019.

Uganda Airlines, which was relaunched last year after 20 years of missing in action, is also gearing to start direct flights from Entebbe to Tel-Aviv.

While on visit to Uganda this month, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel was ready to start direct flight between Tel-Aviv and Entebbe.

Kenya Airways, however, has to secure first permission from the Sudanese government to allow the airline overfly its airspace to Tel-Aviv.