Kenya has moved a position up against Iceland to be ranked eighth in the global rankings of world’s largest geothermal powerhouses as the country continues its advancement towards green energy.

This is after the country completed the testing of the first unit of the 82.7 megawatts Olkaria V project.

On Tuesday, the Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) announced that it had completed load tests for the unit which attained its full design output of 82.7 megawatts.

“We are delighted to announce the completion of the first unit of Olkaria V geothermal power plant and subsequently injecting 79 megawatts to the national grid. This brings to 612 megawatts the total amount of installed geothermal power capacity by KenGen and will be significant in ensuring that our country’s power needs are met through the continuous use of green energy solutions,” said KenGen Managing Director Rebecca Miano as reported by Business Daily.

The unit, which was first was first synchronised to the national grid on June 28th 2019 has been undergoing commissioning tests and would significantly boost Kenya’s green energy on the national grid, according to Ms Miano.

Globally, United States, Indonesia, Philippines, Turkey, New Zealand, Mexico, Italy, Iceland and Japan are world leading geothermal powerhouses.