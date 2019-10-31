After the modernation, Mombasa port will be able to handle goods packed in containers and also those not packed.

European Investment Bank and French development agency AFD have offered to finance the modernization of the berths at commercial rates.

Kenya ports Authority is also planning spending an additional US $376m to construct a new oil terminal.

Kenya is set to pump Sh19.3 billion ($193million) to modernize and upgrade four berths at the port of Mombasa.

According to the Managing Director of the Kenya ports Authority (KPA) Mr. Daniel Manduku, the upgrade has been informed by the growing demand for imported cargo in the region with an estimated growth of at least 5% every year.

Port of Mombasa

Built in 1895, the port of Mombasa is the main gateway for the East Africa region serving Kenya and its neighbors including South Sudan Uganda, Rwanda, and Somalia.

Managing Director of the Kenya ports Authority (KPA) Mr Daniel Manduku. (Business Daily)

Construction works are expected to be completed by 2020 with private firms including Singapore and China expressing interest in leasing the port from the government of Kenya according to Manduku.

A car carrier discharging imported motor vehicles at the Port of Mombasa.

China Communication Construction Company is the contractor of the project which is set to triple the ports’ annual capacity for oil and liquid gas to 1 million tonnes.