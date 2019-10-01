4imn, an international directory and search engine focusing on worldwide newspapers recently conducted a survey to find out the most popular newspapers in Africa.

4imn, an international directory and search engine focusing on worldwide newspapers, recently conducted a survey to find out which are the top 50 most popular newspapers in Africa.

Top 50 Newspapers in Africa.

The current ranking is based upon an algorithm including four unbiased and independent web metrics extracted from three different search engines: Google Page Rank, Alexa Traffic Rank, Majestic SEO (Subnets) and Majestic SEO (Trust Flow).

The Herald, Zimbabwe

Once filtered (outliers) and reviewed (subdomains), web metrics data are normalised to a scale of 0 to 100 taking into consideration the logarithmic nature in which both the Google Page Rank and the Alexa Traffic Rank are expressed. The four normalised values are aggregated based on a weighted average algorithm which generates the final score and web ranking.

#1. The Daily Nation - Kenya

The Daily Nation.

#2. The Standard - Kenya

The Standard Newspaper.

#3. The Punch - Nigeria

The Punch Newspaper.

#4. Al Wafd - Egypt

Alwafd Newspaper.

#5. Independent Online - South Africa

Independent Online.

#6. Vanguard - Nigeria

Vanguard.

#7. The Times - South Africa

The Times.

#8. Mail & Guardian Online - South Africa

Mail & Guardian Online.

#9. The Nation - Nigeria

The Nation.

#10. The Guardian - Nigeria