Columbia Global Centers | Nairobi is part of is part of a network of nine global centers associated with Columbia University in New York.

Equity Group Holdings Plc CEO and MD Dr. James Mwangi, has been appointed to the Columbia Global Centers-Nairobi Advisory Board.

“We believe Dr. Mwangi’s experience in the region as well as wealth of knowledge will be instrumental to this advisory board and guide the university on strategic initiatives and endeavors within the region,” Dr. Lee Bollinger, President of Columbia University said in his welcoming remarks.

Dr. Mwangi had earlier in the week hosted a group of over 30 MBA students from Columbia University’s Chazen Institute of Global Business, who have visited the country to conduct a study on private enterprise in Kenya and learn from key figures such as Dr. Mwangi.

“We are indeed humbled to be recognized as one of the leading case studies on innovation and entrepreneurship in the global sphere,” Dr Mwangi said.

Columbia Global Centers | Nairobi is part of is part of a network of nine global centers associated with Columbia University in New York. The Centers aim to create opportunities in research, scholarship and teaching around the world.

They also aim to expand Columbia's mission as a global University. The Nairobi Center serves as a regional hub for research and collaboration as part of Columbia University’s strategy to achieve a global presence and links the continent to Columbia’s scientific rigor, technological innovation, and academic leadership.

The Center provides Columbia students and academics with a base from which to conduct research in and for Africa and works closely with policy makers, governments, and African regional institutions.

Dr. Mwangi is also on the Global Advisory Council of VISA, in addition to serving as the current chairman of the Vision 2030 Delivery Board.

He also served on the Clinton Global Initiative, the G8 New Alliance for Food Security & Nutrition and the Global Agenda Council on New Economic Thinking of the World Economic Forum.

He is a guest lecturer at Lagos business school, MIT, Harvard, Columbia, IESE, and Stanford where the Equity Bank model is a case study. He is also the Chancellor of Meru University College of Science and Technology. Recently, he was also appointed as an IFC Economic Advisor.