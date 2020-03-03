Kingsley Obiora resumes duty as deputy CBN governor.

He will be in charge of the Bank's Economic Policy Directorate.

Dr. Obiora replaced Dr. Okwu Joseph Nnanna, who exited from the bank on February 2nd, 2020.

Kingsley Obiora, the new Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has formally assumed office.

Godwin Emefiele, CBN governor, noted that he (Obiora) was assuming duty at a time when his experience was needed to ensure stability in the Nigerian economy.

Yi Yang, Governor of the People’s Bank of China in a handshake with Kingsley Obiora, accompanied by the CBN Governor Emefiele Godwin persecondnews

His role

The new deputy governor is in charge of the Economic Policy Directorate.

Emefiele charged him to go beyond upholding the interest of the CBN to upholding the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians, the majority of who he said desired positive impact in their daily lives.

The governor, who alluded to the youthfulness of Obiora and some new directors in the bank, said the deliberate effort was being made by the management of the bank to assign more responsibility to the youth, who he noted possessed an energy that must be put to positive use for the good of Nigerians.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Obiora on January 16th, 2020 and his appointment was confirmed by the Senate on January 30, 2020.

Dr. Obiora has worked in various countries in Europe, Africa, and Asia with various developmental agencies. He has worked with the Nigerian Government as Special Assistant to the President’s Chief Economic Adviser and Technical Adviser to the National Economic Management Team. He also worked as a Special Adviser on Economic Matters to the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. All between October 2011 and July 2018.