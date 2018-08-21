Kohl's beats, but guidance comes up short (KSS)

news

Kohl's beat on both the top and bottom lines.

Comparable sales were positive for a fourth straight quarter.

The retailer raised its guidance, but missed the consensus estimate.

Kohl's reported second-quarter results on Tuesday that outpaced Wall Street estimates on both the top and bottom lines, but gave slightly disappointing guidance that sent shares down as much as 5% ahead of the opening bell.

The retailer earned an adjusted $1.76 a share on revenue of $4.31 billion. Those figures were ahead of the $1.64 and $4.29 billion that analysts surveyed by Bloomberg were anticipating. Additionally, comparable sales were positive for a fourth straight quarter, climbing 3.1% and easily beating the 2.6% gain that was expected.

"We saw strength across the business -- both our store and digital channels, all regions of the country, and our proprietary and national brands," CEO Michelle Gass said in the earnings release.

Management raised its full-year adjusted earnings per share guidance to between $5.15 and $5.55 a share (up from $5.05 to $5.50), good for a midpoint of $5.35. The Wall Street consensus was at $5.36, according to Bloomberg.

Kohl's shares were up 45% this year through Monday.