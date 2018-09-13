Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Kroger tumbles after missing on sales (KR)


Finance Kroger tumbles after missing on sales (KR)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Kroger beat on profits but missed on sales. The grocer reiterated its full-year guidance.

null play

null

(Apeel Sciences)

Kroger shares plunged more than 7% ahead of Thursday's opening bell after missing Wall Street's sales forecast.

The grocer posted revenue of $27.9 billion, missing the $28.6 billion that was expected by Wall Street analysts, according to Bloomberg data. Kroger said it earned $0.41 per share after adjusting for some pre-tax gains, topping the $0.38 that was expected.

"We are only two quarters into our three year Restock Kroger plan, and we are making solid progress," CEO Rodney McMullen said in the earnings release.

"Kroger customers have more ways than ever to engage with us seamlessly through our recently-launched Kroger Ship, expanded availability of Instacart, successful ClickList offering, and selling Simple Truth in China through Alibaba's Tmall."

Looking ahead, the company reiterated its earnings guidance for the current fiscal year, which is $2.00 to $2.15 per share after adjusting some items. Analysts were expecting $2.12.

Kroger is up 3.5% this year through Wednesday.

Now read:

null play

null

(Business Insider)

Top Articles

1 Finance After few years of operations in Ghana, Menzgold has been...bullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 Finance After messing up South Africa's tax revenue, Ghana has hired...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Finance Kenya’s Treasury Secretary has given the strongest signal yet that the unpopular 16 per cent Value Added Tax might be dropped
China stock exchange
Finance Chinese tech stocks are climbing after China accepts a US invitation for trade talks (BABA, BIDU, JD, IQ, PDD)
China stock exchange
Finance Chinese tech stocks are climbing after China accepts a US invitation for trade talks (BABA, BIDU, JD, IQ, PDD)
Real estate or stock market: Which is the better investment?
Finance Is buying a house a better investment than the stock market? We did the math, and the answer is clear