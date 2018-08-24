Pulse.com.gh logo
Lamborghini just unleashed the ultimate version of its flagship Aventador supercar and it's $518,000 of Italian fury


The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ costs $518,000 in the US and only 900 will be made during its production run. It's powered by a 770 horsepower V12 engine and can do 62 mph in 2.8 seconds with a top speed of more than 217 mph.

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

  • The new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ supercar made its debut on Thursday in Monterey, California.
  • The SVJ is the latest update to Lamborghini's flagship Aventador.
  • It's powered by a 770 horsepower, naturally aspirated V12 and boasts a top speed of more than 217 mph.
  • The most significant updates to the Aventador is the addition of Lambo's ALA 2.0 active aerodynamic system.
  • The Aventador SVJ retails for $517,770 in the US.

Lamborghini's flagship Aventador supercar has been around since 2011. Since then, the Italian supercar maker has been steadily improving the big V12 bruiser while burnishing its reputation as a track weapon.

On Thursday, Lamborghini introduced the latest version of supercar dubbed the Aventador SVJ in Monterey, California.

The Aventador SVJ follows in the footsteps of 2015's Aventador SV and last year's Aventador S. SVJ, in case you're wondering, stands for Superveloce Jota. Superveloce means "superfast" in Italian, while Jota is a designation used for Lambos geared towards track performance.

"The Aventador SVJ is an innovative car and represents the absolute pinnacle of our super sports car product range," Automobili Lamborghini CEO, Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

Lurking behind the driver is a 770 horsepower, naturally aspirated, V12 engine, the most powerful production V12 in company history. It's hooked up to both a four-wheel-drive and a four-wheel-steering system.

According to Lambo, the sprint from 0-62 mph happens in just 2.8 seconds with a top speed of more than 217 mph.

But the big story with the Aventador SVJ is the addition of Lamborghini's new ALA 2.0 active aerodynamics system. It's an improved version of the ALA system that debuted on Lambo's record-setting Huracan Performante last year. The system uses a series of active flaps and air ducts to control downforce.

Lamborghini will make just 900 Aventador SVJs during its production run.

The company will also produce 63 special edition Aventador SVJ 63s in honor of Lambo's founding in 1963.

The price of all of this awesomeness is not cheap, $517,770 in the US.

