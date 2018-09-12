Lexus reveals a luxurious 65-foot yacht and it's stunning

news

Last week, Lexus revealed its stunning 65-foot luxury yacht, the Lexus LY 650.

Lexus partnered with Marquis-Larson Boat Group, a company based out of Pulaski, Wisconsin, to build, sell, and service the yacht.

According to Lexus Executive Vice President, Shigeki Tomoyama, the LY 650 allows the brand to "present a dream-like vision of the luxury lifestyle."

Lexus has firmly established itself over the past three decades as one of the world's leading purveyors of luxury autos. In the past, Lexus tried its hand in fine dining, design, and film. Now, Toyota's premium brand is entering the luxury yacht game with its stunning 65-foot LY 650.

Lexus has partnered with Marquis-Larson Boat Group, a company based out of Pulaski, Wisconsin, to build, sell, and service the yacht. The two brands also worked together to create the 42-foot Lexus Sport Yacht Concept last year.

The LY 650 allows Lexus to "present a dream-like vision of the luxury lifestyle; one where the Lexus Yacht expands the potential of Lexus mobility to the ocean," Lexus executive vice president, Shigeki Tomoyama said in a statement.

Lexus refers to the LY 650 as its fourth flagship product, joining the LS sedan, the LX SUV, and the LC coupe.

The LY 650 measures 65-feet in length with a 19-foot beam width. The yacht boasts a wide and distinguished bow at the front, and the curved deck accents.

The LY is powered by two 12.8 liter inline-6 IPS 1200 diesel engines, each offering 900 horsepower.

The first production Lexus yacht is expected to be complete sometime in the second half of 2019. A price has not yet been released, but interested parties can reach out to either Lexus or the Marquis-Larson Boat Group.

Take a closer look at the Lexus LY 650 luxury yacht:

The Lexus LY 650 joins the LS sedan, the LX SUV, and the LC coupe as the brand's fourth flagship product.

The boat measures 65-feet in length.

And features a 19-foot beam (its width).

The yacht is piloted from the captain's station perched atop the vessel.

And the wide and pronounced bow is one of its best features.

Inside, the yacht has every amenity one would expect from a luxury ship. Champagne anyone?

The LY 650 has those distinctive Lexus leather chairs its vehicles are known for.