Lexus reveals a luxurious 65-foot yacht and it's stunning

Last week, Lexus revealed its stunning 65-foot luxury yacht, the Lexus LY 650. Lexus has partnered with Marquis-Larson Boat Group, a company based out of Pulaski, Wisconsin, to build, sell, and service the yacht.
Lexus has firmly established itself over the past three decades as one of the world's leading purveyors of luxury autos. In the past, Lexus tried its hand in fine dining, design, and film. Now, Toyota's premium brand is entering the luxury yacht game with its stunning 65-foot LY 650.
Lexus has partnered with Marquis-Larson Boat Group, a company based out of Pulaski, Wisconsin, to build, sell, and service the yacht. The two brands also worked together to create the 42-foot Lexus Sport Yacht Concept last year.
The LY 650 allows Lexus to "present a dream-like vision of the luxury lifestyle; one where the Lexus Yacht expands the potential of Lexus mobility to the ocean," Lexus executive vice president, Shigeki Tomoyama said in a statement.
Lexus refers to the LY 650 as its fourth flagship product, joining the LS sedan, the LX SUV, and the LC coupe.
The LY 650 measures 65-feet in length with a 19-foot beam width. The yacht boasts a wide and distinguished bow at the front, and the curved deck accents.
The LY is powered by two 12.8 liter inline-6 IPS 1200 diesel engines, each offering 900 horsepower.
The first production Lexus yacht is expected to be complete sometime in the second half of 2019. A price has not yet been released, but interested parties can reach out to either Lexus or the Marquis-Larson Boat Group.
Take a closer look at the Lexus LY 650 luxury yacht: