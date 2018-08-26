Maseratis, cheetahs, and private jets: How the 'Rich Kids of Instagram' are spending their summers

news

The "Rich Kids of Instagram" — now known as "Rich Kids of the Internet" (RKOI) — Instagram and blog are still going strong with addicting photo documentation of wealthy lifestyles.

RKOI always know how to live life to its fullest, and summertime is no different.

From luxury vacations to private jets, here's how they're enjoying their summer.

With five years under its belt, the "Rich Kids of Instagram" blog and Instagram — now renamed Rich Kids of the Internet — is still at it, curating photos of the lifestyles of the wealthy.

It's August and those featured on the blog are deep into their summertime celebrations — complete with private jets, luxury cars, and beach vacations.

Take a look at what the "Rich Kids" are up to during the summer so far.

Sarah Jacobs contributed to an earlier version of this post.

Last year, some enjoyed some R&R in Malaysia...

...while others swung high above the jungle.

And @balenciaganeoprene posed with a leashed cheetah in Dubai.

Hey it's us #bodakyellow set A post shared by KYLE BRYAN (@kyleabryan) on May 20, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

But this summer looks just as extravagant.

Illuminati A post shared by Steven Sachs (@stevenrsachs) on Jun 25, 2018 at 10:17am PDT

Some are enjoying wine in Lake Como.

Off To Lunch Italian Style #LakeComo A post shared by Marcus B Official (@marcusbofficial) on Jun 11, 2018 at 4:53am PDT

While others are cruising into the port of Monte Carlo.

Or driving around Paris for the day.

>> A post shared by Maria Emilia Ballesteros (@emiliabalesteros) on Jun 19, 2018 at 7:09am PDT

And there's the must-see summer events, like the Royal Ascot in England.

But Europe isn't the only summer attraction — Hawaii is also a hot spot for a summer vacation.

And so is Colombia, where @kevinroldankr is exploring via his Porsche.

New #emo#8J+kkQ==## A post shared by Ronny Kevin Roldan KR (@kevinroldankr) on May 25, 2018 at 1:49pm PDT

Some of the Rich Kids have the luxury of a private jet.

@stevenrsachs cruised his way into his 25th birthday on a tender.

Quarter life crisis averted #25 A post shared by Steven Sachs (@stevenrsachs) on Jun 10, 2018 at 6:02pm PDT

And in more milestone news, @chrystan_x got married what looks like a fairytale ice palace.

Others are shopping until they drop.

And still more are chasing waterfalls.

It#emo#4oCZ##s a vibe#emo#8J+Pvg==## A post shared by Kofi Cas#emo#w6g=## (@kofixcase) on Jul 10, 2018 at 9:58am PDT

Or living life on the edge.

It looks like summer is in full swing.