Maseratis, cheetahs, and private jets: How the 'Rich Kids of Instagram' are spending their summers

The "Rich Kids of Instagram" — now "Rich Kids of the Internet" — know how to live life to the fullest, and summer is no different. From private jets and Porsches to European vacations, see how they're spending the summer so far.
With five years under its belt, the "Rich Kids of Instagram" blog and Instagram — now renamed Rich Kids of the Internet — is still at it, curating photos of the lifestyles of the wealthy.
It's August and those featured on the blog are deep into their summertime celebrations — complete with private jets, luxury cars, and beach vacations.
Take a look at what the "Rich Kids" are up to during the summer so far.
Sarah Jacobs contributed to an earlier version of this post.
~Around the we go. Bout to get all up in Oahu. . . . . . . . #livealoha #hawaiistagram #oahu #oahuhawaii #oahulife #oahuhikes #aroundtheworldwego #aroundtheworld #travelgoals #beautifuldestinations #travellife #workhardtravelharder #ilovetotravel #worldtraveler #igworldclub #ig_europa #scenicview #instatravel #beautifuldestinations #landscapes #workhardtravelharder
Shopaholics anonymous, call me up #guccigang Seriously tho I think this is the craziest thing I#emo#4oCZ##ve ever posted....this weeks video is gonna be insane #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi##thanks for the help @djmoneypenny #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #gucci #gucciace #guccicommunity #hermeslove #rkoi #guccishoes #fendilovers #fendibagbugs #fendisneakers #luxury #luxury_club #luxuryshoes #fendibagbugs #fendisunglasses #pradasunglasses #hermesaddict #shopaholicsanonymous #rkotheworld #gucciacesneakers @designercommunity
Happy 4th #stayclassy Grateful for the opportunities this country gives me everyday! . #emo#8J+TuA==## @usrnmeinvalid #classysavant #nyc #newyorker #nycrooftop #rooftop #travel #newyork #ny #selfie #me #worldtradecenter #traveling #ontheroofs #architecture #city #pcny #moodygrams #agameoftones #happy4th