Maseratis, cheetahs, and private jets: How the 'Rich Kids of Instagram' are spending their summers


  • Published: , Refreshed:

The "Rich Kids of Instagram" — now "Rich Kids of the Internet" — know how to live life to the fullest, and summer is no different. From private jets and Porsches to European vacations, see how they're spending the summer so far.

Friends of the Highline 6805 play

Friends of the Highline 6805

(Sarah Jacobs)

  • The "Rich Kids of Instagram" — now known as "Rich Kids of the Internet" (RKOI) — Instagram and blog are still going strong with addicting photo documentation of wealthy lifestyles.
  • RKOI always know how to live life to its fullest, and summertime is no different.
  • From luxury vacations to private jets, here's how they're enjoying their summer.

With five years under its belt, the "Rich Kids of Instagram" blog and Instagram — now renamed Rich Kids of the Internet — is still at it, curating photos of the lifestyles of the wealthy.

It's August and those featured on the blog are deep into their summertime celebrations — complete with private jets, luxury cars, and beach vacations.

Take a look at what the "Rich Kids" are up to during the summer so far.

Sarah Jacobs contributed to an earlier version of this post.

Last year, some enjoyed some R&R in Malaysia...



...while others swung high above the jungle.

swing swing. #nowifi #nofilter n #nohands ###

A post shared by arnold putra (@arnoldputra) on



And @balenciaganeoprene posed with a leashed cheetah in Dubai.

Hey it's us #bodakyellow set

A post shared by KYLE BRYAN (@kyleabryan) on



But this summer looks just as extravagant.

Illuminati

A post shared by Steven Sachs (@stevenrsachs) on



Some are enjoying wine in Lake Como.

Off To Lunch Italian Style #LakeComo

A post shared by Marcus B Official (@marcusbofficial) on



While others are cruising into the port of Monte Carlo.

#my #brain #is #in #summer #mood #now #monaco

A post shared by German (@prince.pd) on



Or driving around Paris for the day.

>>

A post shared by Maria Emilia Ballesteros (@emiliabalesteros) on



And there's the must-see summer events, like the Royal Ascot in England.

MVP when it comes to spectator sports #emo#8J+PhQ==##

A post shared by PMB #emo#4oCi## Peter Mark Brant (@petermbrant) on



But Europe isn't the only summer attraction — Hawaii is also a hot spot for a summer vacation.



And so is Colombia, where @kevinroldankr is exploring via his Porsche.

New #emo#8J+kkQ==##

A post shared by Ronny Kevin Roldan KR (@kevinroldankr) on



Some of the Rich Kids have the luxury of a private jet.



@stevenrsachs cruised his way into his 25th birthday on a tender.

Quarter life crisis averted #25

A post shared by Steven Sachs (@stevenrsachs) on



And in more milestone news, @chrystan_x got married what looks like a fairytale ice palace.



Others are shopping until they drop.



And still more are chasing waterfalls.

It#emo#4oCZ##s a vibe#emo#8J+Pvg==##

A post shared by Kofi Cas#emo#w6g=## (@kofixcase) on



Or living life on the edge.



It looks like summer is in full swing.

A post shared by Gio (@iamgiovannino) on



