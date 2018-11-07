news

Prior to joining Visa Inc, Diarra was was the Regional Vice President for Africa & Managing Director of Western Union, a post she held for more than four years.

In her new role, Diarra will oversee all Visa operations in forty-eight markets across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Aida Diarra, has been appointed as Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for Visa in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“I am excited to join Visa as it celebrates its 60th anniversary. Visa is uniquely positioned to help reshape consumer experiences, lead the future of commerce, grow economies and transform lives across the continent,” said Aida Diarra.“ With just six percent of consumer payments in digital forms, this region presents an enormous and exciting opportunity for us to digitize cash, drive wider digital acceptance and support financial inclusion. I look forward to increasing the role we’re playing in making a difference to the diverse markets we support and serve”

She will report to Visa's Regional President of CEMEA, Andrew Torre, and join Visa's Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA) regional management team.

As part of Visa CEMEA’s regional management team, Aida will also represent Sub-Saharan Africa within the regional and global Visa network, ensuring that best practice from other markets can be offered to the regional payment ecosystem.

Diarra comes with a vast wealth of experience and she is a highly experienced in the financial services and digital financial industry as well as versed with growing business and operations across the African continent.

Her twenty-five-year career includes strategy development and implementation, business development and operational management.

Prior to her post at Western Union, she held a number of progressive leadership positions at the global money transfer business, developing her experience in marketing, sales, account management, strategy & planning and country / regional leadership positions. Coupled with her passion for financial technology, she is a champion for diversity and Africa’s overall contribution to the industry and serves as a leading voice in these two areas through her non-executive work.