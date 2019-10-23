In a statement issued by the Head of Communications at Menzgold, Nii Amarh Amarteifio said that this “part of our efforts to finally discharge our financial obligations to our cherished customers.

The statement contained a schedule to be followed for the validation to help settle all verified claims of customers.

“Validation of documentations starts from 28th October to 28th November 2019. The time is 9 am to 4 pm each working day.”

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ordered Menzgold to shut down its investment operations on September 12, 2018, for contravening the Securities Industry Act, 2016 (Act 929).

The SEC also cautioned Menzgold to stop advertising gold collectibles investment product which officered clients between 7 and 12 percent interest per month.

Since then, Menzgold Ghana has been unable to pay its customers both their interests and deposits.

This has led to several demonstrations by aggrieved customers across the country.

Some of the customers have threatened legal action while others have appealed to the government to intervene so they can get their investments back.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Menzgold Ghana Limited Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1), is currently facing legal charges in Ghana after being held in Dubai for unrelated criminal offences.

Read the full statement with the schedule below.

Press statement from Menzgold