The Ghanaian Securities and Exchange Commission has directed gold trading firm Menzgold Ghana Limited to suspend trading activities with immediate effect for contravening the Securities Industry Act, 2016 (Act 929).

A letter released by SEC says that Menzgold's business which involves the purchase/deposit of gold from the public and contracts issued with guaranteed returns with clients cannot be conducted without a valid license issued by the SEC.

The letter signed by Paul Ababio, the Deputy Director-General of the SEC, warned that the failure of Menzgold to comply with the directive will lead to the SEC employing other relevant measures under the law to enforce compliance.

Other businesses by Menzgold such as assaying, purchasing gold from small-scale miners and export of gold are not affected.