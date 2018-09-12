Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Menzgold has been ordered to shut down - here is why


Finance After few years of operations in Ghana, Menzgold has been ordered to shut down

  • Published:

A letter released  by SEC says that Menzgold's business which involves the purchase/deposit of gold from the public and contracts issued with guaranteed returns with clients cannot be conducted without a valid license issued by the SEC.

play

The Ghanaian Securities and Exchange Commission has directed gold trading firm Menzgold Ghana Limited to suspend trading activities with immediate effect for contravening the Securities Industry Act, 2016 (Act 929).

A letter released  by SEC says that Menzgold's business which involves the purchase/deposit of gold from the public and contracts issued with guaranteed returns with clients cannot be conducted without a valid license issued by the SEC.

The letter signed by Paul Ababio, the Deputy Director-General of the SEC, warned that the failure of Menzgold to comply with the directive will lead to the SEC employing other relevant measures under the law to enforce compliance.

Other businesses by Menzgold such as assaying, purchasing gold from small-scale miners and export of gold are not affected.

Top Articles

1 Finances Ghana is losing millions of dollars to bank fraudbullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Co-Founder and CEO of Snap Inc. Evan Spiegel and President and CEO of the Aspen Institute Walter Isaacson speak onstage during Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on October 3, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Finance Snap's user trends are 'not encouraging' (SNAP)
It takes an annual income of $77,000 to be considered rich in Miami.
Finance 31 cities where you could be considered 'rich' if you earn less than $100,000
Aniruddh Chaturvedi noticed some interesting things about class in America when he moved from India in 2011.
Finance A Silicon Valley engineer who moved to the US from India 7 years ago reveals the most surprising things about class in America
Barack Obama
Finance This year's average Goldman Sachs intern is willing to pay $6 for avocado toast and most admires Obama