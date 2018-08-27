Pulse.com.gh logo
Mercedes just revealed a futuristic 738 horsepower electric concept inspired by one of its greatest race cars


Mercedes-Benz revealed its futuristic EQ Silver Arrow concept at Pebble Beach on Friday. The 738 horsepower electric concept pays homage to the W125 Grand Prix race car that averaged 268.9 mph on the autobahn in 1938.

The Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow.

Mercedes-Benz unveiled its new EQ Silver Arrow concept on Friday at Pebble Beach in Monterey, California. The striking electric concept pays homage to the company's record-breaking W125 Grand Prix racer that averaged an incredible 268.9 mph on the autobahn in 1938 with the legendary Rudolf Caracciola behind the wheel.

"Over 80 years ago, the historic Silver Arrows demonstrated that Mercedes-Benz was a pioneer when it came to speed, thanks, among other things, to their streamlined shape," Daimler AG chief design officer Gorden Wagener, said in a statement. "The EQ Silver Arrow show car draws on that legacy."

null

Mercedes envisions the stunning retro electric concept with 738 horsepower drawing energy from a rechargeable 80 kWh battery pack giving the EQ Silver Arrow a range of more than 250 miles on a single charge.

"Intended for acceleration and driving pleasure, it embodies progressive luxury and provides an insight into the future of our design," Wagener added.

The EQ Silver Arrow is the latest in a line of flashy concept cars introduced at Pebble Beach by Mercedes-Benz. In 2016, the three-pointed star unveiled the dazzling Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6, an 18.5 foot-long electric concept featuring the brand's iconic gull-wing doors and styling inspired by classic luxury yachts.

null

Last year, Mercedes followed up with the convertible version of the concept called the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet.

In addition to Mercedes, a host of other major automotive brands including BMW, Bugatti, Jaguar, Infiniti, Lamborghini, and McLaren also rolled out new models at Pebble Beach last week.

