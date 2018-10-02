Moody's is considering downgrading General Electric after the company said it would miss 2018 earnings forecasts (GE)

news

General Electric on Monday announced a $23 billion charge in its struggling power business that will likely cause it to miss its 2018 earnings guidance.

Moody's, a credit ratings agency, said Tuesday that it was reviewing the company's financial situation and may downgrade its debt.

Follow GE's stock price in real-time here.

Credit rating agency Moody's said Tuesday it placed General Electric and its subsidiary GE Capital Global Holdings "on review for downgrade" after the company announced Monday it would likely miss 2018 earnings projections thanks to a $23 billion charge in its struggling power business.

Shares of GE fell about 1% following the announcement.

Currently the company's senior unsecured debt has a long-term rating of A2 and a short-term rating of P-1. A downgrade, which Moody's says may not be limited to just one notch, could push both the long- and short-term ratings out of the top prime ratings, which range from P1 to P3.

Here's a breakdown of the scale:

A downgrade to P-2 would mean GE has a "strong ability" to repay short-term debt obligations, as opposed to a "superior ability" at P-1.

"Among the range of issues that Moody's will consider is the impact on GE's earnings and cash flow prospects of the continuing deterioration in its Power business, which is likely to persist for some time," the agency said in a press release. "The dimmer prospects for GE Power take on heightened importance given the loss of free cash flow from GE's planned divestitures, including the highly cash generative GE Transportation and GE Healthcare."

GE's stock has sank more than 50% over the past year as its struggles mount, but one Wall Street analyst said Tuesday the new CEO — Lawrence Culp Jr, who previously sat on the board — will likely signal an end to the stock's near-constant decline over the past year.

"We have known Mr. Culp for over 15 years and have deep respect for his leadership and relentless focus on operating excellence and accountability," a team of RBC Capital Markets analysts led by Deane Dray said in a note sent out to clients on Tuesday. "Investor confidence in Larry Culp's strategic vision and operating excellence should put a floor in the stock."