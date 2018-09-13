Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Morgan Stanley is reportedly getting ready to offer clients exposure to bitcoin with a new trading product (MS)


Finance Morgan Stanley is reportedly getting ready to offer clients exposure to bitcoin with a new trading product (MS)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Morgan Stanley is diving deeper into the world of cryptocurrencies and is planning to offer trading of a new product tied to bitcoin, according to a Bloomberg News report.

James Gorman play

James Gorman
  • Morgan Stanley is diving deeper into the world of cryptocurrencies and is planning to offer trading of a new product tied bitcoin, according to a Bloomberg News report.
  • The new bitcoin swaps at Morgan Stanley would represent the latest move by a Wall Street bank in the crypto space.
  • Watch bitcoin trade in real time here.

Morgan Stanley is planning to offer trading of a derivative product tied to bitcoin, according to a report by Bloomberg News.

The New York financial-services firm is reportedly planning to offer bitcoin swaps, which would give investors exposure to the performance of the digital currency without having to buy it, according to the report. The product is ready to go-live, but the firm is waiting for the right amount of demand from institutional clients.

Morgan Stanley, which has been clearing bitcoin futures trades for its clients, is the most recent bulge-bracket bank to dive deeper into the market for digital currencies. The bank has not said it is trading bitcoin itself.

Citigroup, for instance, has created what it's calling a digital asset receipt, thought to be the most direct way to invest in cryptocurrencies without owning them, according to people with knowledge of the project. It works much like an American depository receipt, which has been around for decades, to give US investors a way to own foreign stocks that don't otherwise trade on local exchanges. The foreign stock is held by a bank, which then issues the depository receipt.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs is exploring a custody product for cryptocurrencies and already actively trades bitcoin futures and other products tied to the digital coin.

As for Morgan Stanley, the bank hired Andrew Peel from Credit Suisse in June as head of digital assets, according to Bloomberg.

Despite Wall Street's intensifying interest in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, the market for such assets has plummeted this year. Bitcoin is down more thn 50% this year.

Top Articles

1 Finance After few years of operations in Ghana, Menzgold has been...bullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 Finances Ghana is losing millions of dollars to bank fraudbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

The Turkish flag.
Finance The lira is going wild after the Turkish central bank defied Erdogan and hiked interest rates
mark carney
Finance Bank of England leaves rates on hold
A sales clerk exhales vapor while smoking with a vaporizer during a wait for customers at the e-cigarette shop Henley Vaporium in New York.
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, BTI, MO, NIO, AAPL)
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during a ceremony marking the second anniversary of the attempted coup at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, July 15, 2018.
Finance The Turkish lira dives after Erdogan calls for lower interest rates — stoking fears about central bank independence