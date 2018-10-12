Most of the big banks are rallying after JPMorgan, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo kicked off earnings season (JPM, BOA, GS, C, WFC, MS)

Pulse.com.gh logo
Bank stocks were mostly rallying Friday after JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo reported mixed quarterly results.

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, takes part in a panel discussion about investing in Detroit at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., April 11, 2018.

Bank stocks were rallying Friday after JPMorgan, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo kicked off earnings season with mixed results.

JPMorgan said it earned an adjusted $2.34 per share in the third quarter. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had expected earnings of $2.26 per share. Revenue rose to $27.8 billion, up 5% from last year.

Meanwhile, Citigroup reported a 22% increase in its adjusted earnings to $1.73 per share, beating analysts' expectations of $1.68 a share. Revenue dipped slightly to $18.4 billion, just shy of the $18.5 billion that was expected.

And last but not least, Wells Fargo posted a 32% rise in third-quarter profit. Earnings rose to $1.13 a share, or $5.45 billion, but that was shy of the $1.17 that was anticipated. The bank's revenue edged up 0.4% to $21.94 billion.

As a result, bank stocks are rising across the board — except for JPMorgan. Here's the scoreboard :

