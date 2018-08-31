Multiple fatalities reported in New Mexico Greyhound bus crash

news

New Mexico state police say multiple people were killed in a Greyhound bus crash in northwestern New Mexico on Thursday, local news media reported.

Forty-seven passengers were on the bus, the company reportedly said.

Police officers and emergency medical services are responding to scene.

Police officers and emergency medical services were responding to the scene along the Interstate 40, New Mexico State Police said on Twitter.

Forty-seven passengers were on the bus, Greyhound officials told CNN affiliate KOAT.

