Multiple fatalities reported in New Mexico Greyhound bus crash

  • Published: , Refreshed:

New Mexico State Police confirmed there were 'multiple casualties' in the Greyhound bus crash, according to local news outlets.

  • New Mexico state police say multiple people were killed in a Greyhound bus crash in northwestern New Mexico on Thursday, local news media reported.
  • Forty-seven passengers were on the bus, the company reportedly said.
  • Police officers and emergency medical services are responding to scene.

New Mexico state police say multiple people were killed in a Greyhound bus crash in McKinley County, northwestern New Mexico on Thursday afternoon, local news media reported.

Police officers and emergency medical services were responding to the scene along the Interstate 40, New Mexico State Police said on Twitter.

Forty-seven passengers were on the bus, Greyhound officials told CNN affiliate KOAT.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

